Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Bitcoin Drops to $67K While Ethereum Slips Below $2K as Crypto Market Faces Heavy Sell-Off

Bitcoin Drops to $67K While Ethereum Slips Below $2K as Crypto Market Faces Heavy Sell-Off

Crypto Trends

Bitcoin Drops to $67K While Ethereum Slips Below $2K as Crypto Market Faces Heavy Sell-Off

By

Published on

The cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp reversal this week, with Bitcoin falling back to around $67,000 and Ethereum dropping below the $2,000 mark. The decline came shortly after Bitcoin briefly surged toward the $73,000–$74,000 range, a level that many analysts saw as a key resistance zone. However, the rally quickly lost momentum, triggering a broader market pullback that affected several major digital assets.

Market observers say the drop was driven by a combination of institutional outflows, profit-taking by traders, and rising geopolitical tensions impacting global risk sentiment.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Shift From Inflows to Outflows

One of the primary factors behind the market decline was the sudden reversal in flows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Earlier in the week, strong institutional demand helped boost the cryptocurrency’s price. Data showed inflows of more than $458 million, $225 million, and $461 million across three consecutive days.

These inflows pushed Bitcoin to an intraday high of roughly $74,051 before the market shifted.

However, sentiment changed quickly. By the end of the week, ETFs began recording net outflows, including about $227 million in withdrawals, followed by nearly $349 million the next day.

Analysts say this sudden shift suggests institutional investors began reducing exposure just as Bitcoin approached a key resistance level.

Ethereum ETFs Also See Withdrawal Pressure

The selling pressure extended to Ethereum-related funds as well.

Earlier in the week, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded modest inflows, led by products from major asset managers including BlackRock.

However, demand weakened later in the week as investors pulled capital from crypto funds. Ethereum ETFs recorded over $90 million in outflows on one day and more than $82 million the next day.

A significant portion of those withdrawals came from products offered by Fidelity Investments, highlighting growing caution among institutional investors.

Profit-Taking Adds to Selling Pressure

The crypto market’s rapid rise earlier in the month also encouraged traders to secure profits.

On-chain data showed that more than 27,000 BTC were transferred to cryptocurrency exchanges by short-term holders within a single day. Such movements typically signal selling activity as traders cash out gains.

When Bitcoin failed to break through the mid-$70,000 resistance zone, many traders opted to exit positions, accelerating the downward momentum.

Ethereum, which often mirrors Bitcoin’s price movements but with greater volatility, followed the decline and dropped below the key $2,000 psychological support level.

Geopolitical Tensions Shake Financial Markets

Beyond crypto-specific factors, global geopolitical developments also contributed to market uncertainty.

Investors reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched retaliatory strikes following regional military actions. Reports that the country effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — a key passage for a significant portion of the world’s oil supply — triggered concerns across global financial markets.

Such geopolitical risks often lead investors to reduce exposure to volatile assets like cryptocurrencies.

Despite the recent decline, analysts say Bitcoin and Ethereum remain within broader long-term bullish cycles.

Market participants are now watching whether Bitcoin can stabilize above the $65,000–$67,000 range, which could serve as support before the next potential move higher.

For now, the recent pullback highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in cryptocurrency markets, especially when institutional flows, profit-taking, and global macro risks collide.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $67K While Ethereum Slips Below $2K as Crypto Market Faces Heavy Sell-Off
  • Bitcoin Drops to $67K While Ethereum Slips Below $2K as Crypto Market Faces Heavy Sell-Off

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Crypto Trends

NASA Satellite 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit Van Allen Probe A

NASA’s 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit
By March 10, 2026
Middle East Conflict Escalates as Missiles Fly and Oil Fears Grip Global Markets Iran US Israel War Oil Prices Strait of Hormuz Oil Markets

Middle East Conflict Escalates as Missiles Fly and Oil Fears Grip Global Markets
By March 10, 2026
JetBlue Flights Resume After FAA Lifts Brief Groundstop Triggered by System Outage

JetBlue Flights Resume After FAA Lifts Brief Groundstop Triggered by System Outage
By March 10, 2026
Viola Davis Fulfills Childhood Dream With Debut Novel Judge Stone James Patterson

Viola Davis Fulfills Childhood Dream With Debut Novel Judge Stone
By March 9, 2026
Dakota Johnson Stuns in Bold New Calvin Klein Campaign Denim Underwear

Dakota Johnson Stuns in Bold New Calvin Klein Campaign
By March 9, 2026
Timothée Chalamet Sparks Backlash From Ballet and Opera Communities

Timothée Chalamet Sparks Backlash From Ballet and Opera Communities
By March 9, 2026
Indian Drone Maker ideaForge Trains NATO Forces at Elite U.S. Test Pilot School National test Pilot School Switch UAV Certified

Indian Drone Maker ideaForge Trains NATO Forces at Elite U.S. Test Pilot School
By March 10, 2026
OpenAI Robotics Chief Resigns Over AI Military and Surveillance Concerns Caitlin Kalinowski AI ethics Pentagon Deal Sam Altman

OpenAI Robotics Chief Resigns Over AI Military and Surveillance Concerns
By March 10, 2026
TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing Troy Michigan Humanoid Google Cloud

TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing
By March 9, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Satellite 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit Van Allen Probe A

NASA’s 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit
By March 10, 2026
OpenAI Robotics Chief Resigns Over AI Military and Surveillance Concerns Caitlin Kalinowski AI ethics Pentagon Deal Sam Altman

OpenAI Robotics Chief Resigns Over AI Military and Surveillance Concerns
By March 10, 2026
AI-Driven API Testing Surges as Enterprises Shift to End-to-End Workflows State of Agentic API Testing 2026” report by Kusho AI

AI-Driven API Testing Surges as Enterprises Shift to End-to-End Workflows State of Agentic API Testing 2026” report by Kusho AI
By March 10, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
Trump Calls Olympic Skier a ‘Real Loser’ After Political Remarks Hunter Hess Team USA Winter Olympics

News

Trump Calls Olympic Skier a ‘Real Loser’ After Political Remarks
Cadillac F1 Unveils Striking 2026 F1 Livery During Super Bowl, Marking Historic Debut Season

Formula 1

Cadillac Unveils Striking 2026 F1 Livery During Super Bowl, Marking Historic Debut Season
To Top
Loading...