Bitcoin Drops to $67K While Ethereum Slips Below $2K as Crypto Market Faces Heavy Sell-Off

The cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp reversal this week, with Bitcoin falling back to around $67,000 and Ethereum dropping below the $2,000 mark. The decline came shortly after Bitcoin briefly surged toward the $73,000–$74,000 range, a level that many analysts saw as a key resistance zone. However, the rally quickly lost momentum, triggering a broader market pullback that affected several major digital assets.

Market observers say the drop was driven by a combination of institutional outflows, profit-taking by traders, and rising geopolitical tensions impacting global risk sentiment.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Shift From Inflows to Outflows

One of the primary factors behind the market decline was the sudden reversal in flows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Earlier in the week, strong institutional demand helped boost the cryptocurrency’s price. Data showed inflows of more than $458 million, $225 million, and $461 million across three consecutive days.

These inflows pushed Bitcoin to an intraday high of roughly $74,051 before the market shifted.

However, sentiment changed quickly. By the end of the week, ETFs began recording net outflows, including about $227 million in withdrawals, followed by nearly $349 million the next day.

Analysts say this sudden shift suggests institutional investors began reducing exposure just as Bitcoin approached a key resistance level.

Ethereum ETFs Also See Withdrawal Pressure

The selling pressure extended to Ethereum-related funds as well.

Earlier in the week, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded modest inflows, led by products from major asset managers including BlackRock.

However, demand weakened later in the week as investors pulled capital from crypto funds. Ethereum ETFs recorded over $90 million in outflows on one day and more than $82 million the next day.

A significant portion of those withdrawals came from products offered by Fidelity Investments, highlighting growing caution among institutional investors.

Profit-Taking Adds to Selling Pressure

The crypto market’s rapid rise earlier in the month also encouraged traders to secure profits.

On-chain data showed that more than 27,000 BTC were transferred to cryptocurrency exchanges by short-term holders within a single day. Such movements typically signal selling activity as traders cash out gains.

When Bitcoin failed to break through the mid-$70,000 resistance zone, many traders opted to exit positions, accelerating the downward momentum.

Ethereum, which often mirrors Bitcoin’s price movements but with greater volatility, followed the decline and dropped below the key $2,000 psychological support level.

Geopolitical Tensions Shake Financial Markets

Beyond crypto-specific factors, global geopolitical developments also contributed to market uncertainty.

Investors reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched retaliatory strikes following regional military actions. Reports that the country effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — a key passage for a significant portion of the world’s oil supply — triggered concerns across global financial markets.

Such geopolitical risks often lead investors to reduce exposure to volatile assets like cryptocurrencies.

Despite the recent decline, analysts say Bitcoin and Ethereum remain within broader long-term bullish cycles.

Market participants are now watching whether Bitcoin can stabilize above the $65,000–$67,000 range, which could serve as support before the next potential move higher.

For now, the recent pullback highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in cryptocurrency markets, especially when institutional flows, profit-taking, and global macro risks collide.