How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025

The DeFi market has been making significant strides in the recent past. Studies by InsightAce Analytic show that the sector had already grown to $20.22 billion by 2023. Looking ahead into the future, the institution anticipates the DeFi market to reach $398.77 billion by 2031, exhibiting a 45.36% CAGR.

And as a serious investor, you want to pay attention to such blockchain trends because they could affect currency prices. For instance, if institutional adoption of crypto increases and puts more pressure on supply, the prices could actually increase. And thankfully, many websites now update the Bitcoin price live every second to help you monitor these changes effectively. But since we focus on the DeFi benefits for business growth, you may want to hang around and learn a few things.

What is DeFi all about?

As the name suggests, decentralized finance uses blockchain technology to allow peer-to-peer transactions. The idea is to eliminate the need for intermediaries like banks and brokers so that people can transact directly with each other. As a result, businesses can cut down on transaction costs and time.

Have you heard about decentralized apps? Using this software, which is mainly run on Ethereum, users can engage without filling in cumbersome details involved in traditional finance. Below are several ways you can engage with this technology:

– Lending crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. and earning interest every minute

– Obtaining loans without a lot of paperwork

– Making P2P trades with particular assets

– Saving and earning better interest from crypto assets than you’d from traditional finance institutions

– Purchasing derivatives and so on

Some of these uses are actually the reason why the DeFi market is expected to grow. You’d be surprised to learn that, according to Antier Solutions, a whopping 87% of users were interested in this technology. Of these users, 68% confirmed to love it for its simplicity when it comes to accessing financial services.

Bitget Expands its DeFi offering with Solana (SOL) liquid staking service

So, how exactly can DeFi help businesses grow?

Smart contracts

Automation seems to be the new hack for businesses today. Just recently, Vena Solutions released a study claiming that 70% of organizations had adopted it in 2025, up from 20% in 2021. And the benefits can be mind-blowing. The study noted that automating operations could free up to 82% of sales teams to focus on building more robust customer relationships.

At a time when running a business is becoming extremely expensive, you don’t want to ignore such statistics. Thankfully, DeFi can help with its smart contracts, which are always executed when predetermined conditions are met. The best part of these contracts is their transparency, making third parties unnecessary and, thus, saving up finances.

Think about it this way: you wanted to do something that needed the manual intervention of a lawyer or bank. Imagine the hefty fees you could save just by executing the task without going through these third parties. For small businesses that are always seeking to save some coins, such benefits can be useful. It’s even more fruitful when you automate the task, especially if it is repetitive.

Or, better still, you can automate other processes like contract enforcement, payments, etc. This minimizes the effects of errors associated with manual entries, which can sometimes be very costly for a business.

Lending Crypto Like Bitcoin earning interest every minute

Lending Crypto Like Bitcoin earning interest every minute

Improving security

It’s no surprise that, according to some experts, 15-20% of small businesses have already adopted DeFi technology. Well, at a time when cybersecurity has become a hot topic, the appeal of this technology has not ceased to increase. Remember, we said it is built on blockchain infrastructure, whose decentralized ecosystem can help improve security efforts.

By the way, it’s like cybercriminals are not relaxing their efforts anytime soon. Are you aware that, according to Exploding Topics, the number of attacks happening per minute has now reached 11? This translates to about 940,000 per day, and you don’t want to be among those affected. If attacks occur, they don’t just lead to financial losses but also injure brand image.

This means that no one would want to interact with a company that puts their data at risk. And as a business that wants to appear security-compliant, adopting more secure protocols like DeFi can help. Don’t forget that several customers often investigate platforms to check whether they are safe before making purchase decisions. And you wouldn’t want to lose them at this tender stage of their customer journey.

Implementing secure protocols can give the impression that you’re committed to customers’ safety, resulting in higher conversions and retention rates. So, seeing many businesses now open up to decentralized finance should not surprise you at all, as most are using it to improve their relevance.

What is our final world?

DeFi market can indeed help entrepreneurs advance their businesses. At a time when there is a growing need for automation to improve efficiency, this technology can be very handy. Using its smart contracts infrastructure, it can help businesses automate processes like payments, among many others.

Plus, the world is becoming more focused on cybersecurity since attackers always reinvent themselves. Thankfully, DeFi’s decentralized infrastructure can help advance security efforts by eliminating the risks of single-point failures. Now that security has become a competitive advantage, more businesses may continue adopting this technology to stay ahead.


To Top
Loading...