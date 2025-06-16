Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Blockchain

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Published on

In a partnership for digital inclusion, leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has joined forces with UNICEF Luxembourg to equip over 300,000 adolescents, parents, and educators with vital blockchain and digital skills. The initiative, part of UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition (GCC), will be rolled out across eight countries and expand into a ninth, marking a significant step toward closing the global digital divide, particularly for girls.

Through the Bitget Academy, the company’s educational division, Bitget will co-develop UNICEF’s first blockchain training module using interactive and gamified learning. The module blends both online and in-person teaching to help youth, particularly adolescent girls, learn how to build and innovate using blockchain technologies.

Global Reach and Inclusive Focus

The partnership targets underserved communities in Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, and South Africa, with a strong focus on bridging the gender gap in tech education. Support from Bitget will expand UNICEF’s curriculum to a ninth country, further growing the coalition’s footprint.



“Digital skills are a powerful driver of opportunity and inclusion,” said Sandra Visscher, Executive Director of UNICEF Luxembourg. “By collaborating with Bitget, we want to empower young people to shape their own futures using technology.”

This aligns with Bitget’s commitment to inclusion through its $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative, which has already supported thousands of women globally through mentorship, funding, and education.

Blockchain for All, Not Just the Privileged

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, emphasized the need for early and equal access to emerging technologies: “Blockchain is one of the most powerful tools for social good. It must be introduced early and equitably. With Blockchain4Her, what began as a mission to empower hundreds of women has now become a global movement to educate thousands of girls.”

Bitget will also facilitate introductions between UNICEF and leading blockchain protocols and Web3 developers, creating a dynamic ecosystem where mentors and tech leaders can offer guidance and career-building opportunities to young learners.

Response to a Global Digital Divide

According to UNICEF, girls in low- and middle-income countries miss out on $15 billion in economic opportunities annually due to a lack of digital access and skills. With 90% of today’s jobs requiring digital competencies, this initiative is more than timely—it’s essential.

Together, Bitget and UNICEF are developing a scalable, inclusive model designed to reach 1.1 million girls by 2027, in partnership with the Global Video Game Coalition, the Micron Foundation, and Women in Games.

This bold move by Bitget is more than just corporate social responsibility—it’s a strategic investment in the future of the blockchain economy and in a more equitable digital world.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Lamar Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’ Drake Calls canadian MP a goof

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’
By June 16, 2025
Trump Rejected Israeli Assassination Plan Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Say U.S. Officials Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Israel IDF Iran

Trump Rejected Israeli Assassination Plan Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Say U.S. Officials
By June 16, 2025
Kris Jenner Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to North West on Her 12th Birthday Kanye West Daughter Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to North West on Her 12th Birthday
By June 16, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far
To Top
Loading...