Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

In a partnership for digital inclusion, leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has joined forces with UNICEF Luxembourg to equip over 300,000 adolescents, parents, and educators with vital blockchain and digital skills. The initiative, part of UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition (GCC), will be rolled out across eight countries and expand into a ninth, marking a significant step toward closing the global digital divide, particularly for girls.

Through the Bitget Academy, the company’s educational division, Bitget will co-develop UNICEF’s first blockchain training module using interactive and gamified learning. The module blends both online and in-person teaching to help youth, particularly adolescent girls, learn how to build and innovate using blockchain technologies.

Global Reach and Inclusive Focus

The partnership targets underserved communities in Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, and South Africa, with a strong focus on bridging the gender gap in tech education. Support from Bitget will expand UNICEF’s curriculum to a ninth country, further growing the coalition’s footprint.







“Digital skills are a powerful driver of opportunity and inclusion,” said Sandra Visscher, Executive Director of UNICEF Luxembourg. “By collaborating with Bitget, we want to empower young people to shape their own futures using technology.”

This aligns with Bitget’s commitment to inclusion through its $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative, which has already supported thousands of women globally through mentorship, funding, and education.

Blockchain for All, Not Just the Privileged

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, emphasized the need for early and equal access to emerging technologies: “Blockchain is one of the most powerful tools for social good. It must be introduced early and equitably. With Blockchain4Her, what began as a mission to empower hundreds of women has now become a global movement to educate thousands of girls.”

Bitget will also facilitate introductions between UNICEF and leading blockchain protocols and Web3 developers, creating a dynamic ecosystem where mentors and tech leaders can offer guidance and career-building opportunities to young learners.

Response to a Global Digital Divide

According to UNICEF, girls in low- and middle-income countries miss out on $15 billion in economic opportunities annually due to a lack of digital access and skills. With 90% of today’s jobs requiring digital competencies, this initiative is more than timely—it’s essential.

Together, Bitget and UNICEF are developing a scalable, inclusive model designed to reach 1.1 million girls by 2027, in partnership with the Global Video Game Coalition, the Micron Foundation, and Women in Games.

This bold move by Bitget is more than just corporate social responsibility—it’s a strategic investment in the future of the blockchain economy and in a more equitable digital world.