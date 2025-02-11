Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

WazirX Completes Token Rebalancing, Prepares for Distribution After Majority “YES” Vote

WazirX Completes Token Asset Rebalancing Prepares for Distribution After Majority “YES” Vote Kroll zeroShadow Cryptocurrency Exchange WazirX Cyberattack

Cryptocurrency

WazirX Completes Token Rebalancing, Prepares for Distribution After Majority “YES” Vote

Tech Plunge
Published on

WazirX, one of India’s cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the successful completion of its asset rebalancing process. This is a step in addressing the asset deficit caused by last year’s cyberattack attributed to North Korean hackers.

Distribution to Begin After Majority “YES” Vote

The distribution of rebalanced assets is set to begin within 10 business days after the Scheme of Arrangement becomes effective. However, this timeline depends on court approvals and most users’ votes “YES” for the scheme. The initial distribution will be made in tokens and will cover approximately 85% of creditors’ balances, valued on July 18, 2024, at 1 PM IST. If the Scheme is executed within the estimated timeframe, it would mark one of crypto history’s fastest recovery and distribution processes.

This would mean that WazirX would have completed the withdrawal freeze, scheme approval, and initial distribution within a year—a record pace in the crypto industry.

WazirX Restructuring Process - Asset Rebalancing

WazirX Restructuring Process – Asset Rebalancing

Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, expressed, “We are grateful to have reached this critical milestone. Completing the rebalancing process and preparing for distribution demonstrates Zettai’s deep commitment to protecting creditor interests and restoring the trust placed in the Platform. By targeting one of the fastest distribution timelines in the crypto industry, we hope to set a precedent for accountability, efficiency, and resilience in times of crisis.”

Subsequent Distributions and Asset Recovery Efforts

In addition to the initial 85% distribution, WazirX has planned subsequent distributions over three years. These will be funded through recoveries of illiquid assets, including stolen tokens, future profits generated from the platform’s operations, and the issuance of recovery tokens, which will be purchased to support creditor repayments.

As part of its asset recovery strategy, WazirX recently announced that it has frozen the first tranche of stolen assets, which amounts to approximately USD 3 million.

The platform partnered with zeroShadow, a leading blockchain forensics firm, to trace and recover stolen funds. “Leveraging our expertise and strong relationships with law enforcement agencies, exchanges, and projects, zeroShadow is proud to have played a key role in aiding WazirX to freeze the stolen assets and take a significant step toward recovery for affected users,” said Jarno Laatikainen, COO of zeroShadow.

WazirX episode reveals darker side of crypto: Govt sources

Transparency in Rebalancing

The rebalancing process was finalized in January 2025 and involved extensive work to ensure fair and transparent asset realignment. This required close collaboration with financial advisors, brokerage firms, and market specialists to execute secure trades across nearly 350 tokens, many of which have challenging liquidity profiles.

Jason Karachi, Managing Director and Co-Head of Kroll’s global restructuring practice, praised the efforts: “The successful completion of the rebalancing process underscores the importance of careful planning, collaboration, and a dedication to fairness. Aligning the value of assets with liabilities in a volatile crypto market is no small feat, but this approach has maximized transparency and precision throughout. This marks a critical step forward in the recovery process and sets a new benchmark for addressing such complex challenges in the crypto industry.”

With the asset rebalancing complete and distribution set to begin after the majority “YES” vote, WazirX is now focused on the final stages of its restructuring and recovery plan.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Google Renames Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users Amid Trump’s Controversial Order Mount Denali Mount McKinley

Google Renames Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users Amid Trump’s Controversial Order
By February 11, 2025
Kanye West’s Bizarre Super Bowl Ad Shot on an iPhone in a Dentist Chair Bianca Censori Jews Tirade Social Media Grammy Bianca Censori Nude Look

Kanye West Super Bowl Ad: Again Shot on an iPhone in a Dentist Chair
By February 10, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl Lewis Hamilton Javier Bardem

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl
By February 10, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl Lewis Hamilton Javier Bardem

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl
By February 10, 2025
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet Florence Pugh,  Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan, John Walker/U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian played by David Harbour,  Ava Starr/Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen, Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster played by Olga Kurylenko. CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine leads this ensemble, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet
By February 10, 2025
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History
By February 10, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment SIDBI MSME Outlook Survey

SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment
By February 6, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation Sony Playstation network DownDetector

PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation
By February 10, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
By February 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes
By February 8, 2025
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
To Top
Loading...