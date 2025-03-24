Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Trailer Promises an Action-Packed Comeback

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with a bang in AR Murugadoss’ upcoming action thriller, Sikandar. The highly anticipated trailer, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, was released recently. It offers a glimpse into a power-packed narrative filled with action, politics, and Salman’s signature larger-than-life presence.

Salman Khan as Sanjay Rajkot: A Rebel with a Cause

The three-minute, 37-second Sikandar trailer opens with a dramatic introduction to Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan), a man wanted by the authorities with 49 cases registered against him over five years. However, as the footage unfolds, it becomes clear that he is not a conventional criminal but rather a man who has taken bold actions for a greater cause.

In a defining moment, Salman Khan’s character delivers a powerful dialogue: “A hundred mistakes made with a good heart can be forgiven, but there is no apology for even a single mistake committed intentionally.”

This sets the tone for Sikandar, suggesting that the film will delve into justice, morality, and redemption themes while showcasing high-octane action sequences. With the presence of Rashmika Mandanna, a star on the rise.

A Political Thriller with Real-Life Parallels

Sikandar trailer further reveals that Sikandar’s journey takes him to Mumbai, where he struggles but eventually seizes control of his destiny. The film is expected to be a gripping political action thriller, with dialogues that subtly resonate with Salman Khan’s own life and career.

One standout line that has caught attention is “Bahut neta jail gaye hain, abhineta bhi. Nobody is above the law.” (Many politicians have gone to jail, even actors. Nobody is above the law.)

This dialogue, referencing the intersection of politics, power, and justice, adds an intriguing layer to the film, especially given Salman Khan’s real-life run-ins with the legal system. Adding to the film’s intensity, Salman’s character boldly states, “I have enough popularity that, if not as PM or CM, I could at least become an MLA or MP.”

This line hints at a political subplot in Sikandar, making it more than just a typical action entertainer. A Star-Studded Cast and Powerful Performances. Apart from Salman Khan’s electrifying presence, Sikandar boasts an impressive cast of Rashmika Mandanna as Saisri, adding a fresh dynamic to the story. Sathyaraj, as Minister Pradhan, likely plays a key political figure. Rashmika Mandanna’s inclusion is particularly exciting for fans, as she has delivered three back-to-back blockbusters, including Animal (2023), Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) and Chhaava (2025). Her rising stardom adds to the anticipation surrounding Sikandar.

Behind the Scenes: A Powerhouse Team

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film’s technical brilliance is evident in the trailer. Key contributors include Cinematography by S Thirunavukarasu (Tirru), editing by Vivek Harshan, Music Songs by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Background score by Santhosh Narayanan, known for his gripping compositions

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar will be released on March 30, 2025, aligning with Eid-ul-Fitr, a festive occasion that has traditionally been lucky for Salman Khan’s films.

A Promising Comeback for Salman Khan

AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar trailer marks Salman Khan’s return to a full-fledged lead role after 16 months, following Tiger 3 (2023), which underperformed at the box office. Those were mere cameos while he appeared in Singham Again and Baby John (2024).

With intense action, powerful dialogues, and a gripping political storyline, Sikandar promises to be a blockbuster entertainer, making Salman’s return to the big screen even more thrilling.

As Eid 2025 approaches, all eyes are on Sikandar, ready to witness Salman Khan again in his action-packed glory.