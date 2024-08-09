AP Dhillon 'Old Money' Music Video with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

In a surprising and exciting twist, music sensation AP Dhillon has teamed up with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt for his latest music video, “Old Money.” This collaboration marks Dhillon’s first release after signing with Republic Records for his upcoming album, The Brownprint. The video, which showcases AP Dhillon in an action-hero avatar, is already making waves for its unique blend of music and cinematic flair.









“Old Money” kicks off with a nostalgic nod to the 1990 Punjabi movie Anakh Jattan Dee, setting the tone for the song’s son-of-the-soil braggadocio. The track, a short but impactful two-minute anthem, is the result of a collaboration with producers AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas, and Madeleine Kay. AP Dhillon co-wrote the song with his longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

The music video, directed by Dhillon and Shauna Gautam, extends the song’s narrative into a five-minute cinematic experience. Featuring Salman Khan, affectionately known as “Bhaijaan,” and Sanjay Dutt, referred to as “Baba,” the video is a tribute to the epic action blockbusters of the 1990s. It portrays a heated rivalry between Dhillon and Kahlon, complete with intense action sequences choreographed by veteran action director Vikram Dahiya. The Credits and the title, too, remind me of a Sippy Production, ‘Sholay’, and even the choice of colours, grading, and costumes.

In a statement, AP Dhillon expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “‘Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The video not only brings together two of Bollywood’s biggest icons but also marks Dhillon’s debut as a co-director. The narrative reaches its climax with Dhillon’s character apologizing to Dutt’s kingpin-like figure, who offers sage advice about channeling his talents away from violence. The video concludes with a classic Nineties Bollywood moral, “Say No To Violence.”

Dhillon, who last released his EP Two Hearts Never Break The Same in 2022, is the first India-born artist of Punjabi descent to sign with Republic Records. Reflecting on this new chapter, Dhillon shared, “Republic Records got and understood who I am from day one. We’re all in harmony when it comes to this new music, and now I just can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been cooking up.”

“Old Money” is more than just a music video; it’s a fusion of music, film, and nostalgia, offering something for fans of all generations.