Salman Khan's upcoming gangster drama Antim – The Final Truth would go on a hybrid release, meaning a Zee 5 premiere and a simultaneous theatrical release in single screens across India. The film features Salman Khan as a Sikh cop and Aayush Sharma as a gangster.









Sources told Bollywood Hungama that both Salman Khan and Zee are aware that multiplexes won’t agree to release their film, and hence are clear on a strict single screen release for fans across the country. “However, it’s still not clear if the release will be using pay per view or a direct premiere. All the plans are being worked up and an official announcement is expected soon,” the report said. “At this point of time, the chances of an exclusive theatrical release are bleak, until and unless things change drastically in the days to come.”

Mahesh Manjrekar has directed Antim – The Final Truth. Presented by Salman Khan Films (SKF), it is produced by Salman Khan himself. Vighnaharta, the first song from the film has been released. The song depicts the peculiar life of a menacing gangster (Aayush Sharma), who doesn’t flinch from entering people’s houses and shooting bullets. It also presents the world of an idealist police officer (Salman Khan) whose sole purpose in life is to eliminate crime and criminals.

According to Spotlight, the song could not have been more promising as it marks the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Moreover, Varun Dhawan has also graced Antim – The Final Truth with a special appearance in the song Vighnaharta.

Furthermore, Aayush Sharma will surely leave his mark with the audience as the actor comes in a power-packed action avatar for the first time. He has transformed from a lean, lovable Gujarati guy-next-door to a bulked-up, ripped, robust, dreaded gangster. Aayush Sharma also shows his dance moves.