THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time , Led by Powerful Focus Track ‘When Everything Is Said’

The album’s focus track, When Everything Is Said, sees THE ILLUSTRATED MAN collaborating with acclaimed Italian producer Sasha Carassi and Swedish vocalist Jonatan Bäckelie.

Electronic music producer THE ILLUSTRATED MAN has officially released his highly anticipated debut album, The Skin Of Time, via ILINX Records. Released on June 12, 2026, the album marks a major milestone for the Armenian-born, Dubai-based artist, whose distinctive blend of melodic techno, indie dance, and house music has earned support from some of the biggest names in the global electronic scene.

Following the success of standout singles Dance of Shadows featuring Aquarius Heaven and The Heart of Fire featuring house music icon Robert Owens, THE ILLUSTRATED MAN continues to build momentum with a full-length project that combines emotional storytelling with dancefloor-ready production.

A Concept Album Inspired by Storytelling and Emotion

Drawing inspiration from legendary science fiction author Ray Bradbury’s The Illustrated Man, the project embraces the concept of evolving narratives told through sound. Rather than focusing on a conventional storyline, The Skin Of Time explores emotional and existential themes, creating a sonic experience that moves through tension, transformation, and reflection.

The 11-track album blends cinematic atmospheres with club-focused energy, offering listeners an immersive musical journey. Each composition functions like a chapter in a larger story, seamlessly connecting melodic textures, powerful rhythms, and emotional depth.

Speaking about the album, THE ILLUSTRATED MAN explained: “Rather than following a traditional narrative, the album moves through emotional and existential states. Each track unfolds as a chapter in this evolving process, leaving the listener suspended in a space of reflection.”

‘When Everything Is Said’ Takes Center Stage

The album’s focus track, When Everything Is Said, sees THE ILLUSTRATED MAN collaborating with acclaimed Italian producer Sasha Carassi and Swedish vocalist Jonatan Bäckelie.

The track showcases a refined melodic house sound built around atmospheric pads, dynamic percussion, and an emotionally charged vocal performance. Bäckelie’s vocals elevate the production, transforming it into a standout anthem that balances introspection with dancefloor appeal.

Sasha Carassi, known for his genre-crossing productions and decades-long career, brings his signature sophistication to the collaboration. Together, the artists create a track likely to resonate with fans of melodic electronic acts such as RÜFÜS DU SOL, Anyma, and Ben Böhmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doof Doof (@doofdoof_mag)

Rising Presence in Global Electronic Music

THE ILLUSTRATED MAN has rapidly emerged as one of electronic music’s most intriguing new talents. His productions have received support from influential artists including Adriatique, Bedouin, Township Rebellion, Richie Hawtin, and Joris Voorn.

The producer has also gained exposure through appearances on BBC Radio 1 and Ibiza Global Radio, helping introduce his cinematic sound to audiences worldwide.

Known for blending visual art, literature, and electronic music influences, THE ILLUSTRATED MAN has crafted a unique artistic identity that extends beyond traditional club culture. His live performances mirror this vision, delivering immersive experiences that combine storytelling with powerful electronic soundscapes.

The Skin Of Time Tracklist

A Body Without Marks The Eye of the Abyss Dance of Shadows (feat. Aquarius Heaven) The Ashes of King (feat. Mønölitio) The Heart of Fire (feat. Robert Owens) The Last Drop of Memory Broken Mechanism (feat. Nat James) Hunters of the Dawn The Hour of Wolve The Roar of Silence When Everything Is Said (feat. Jonatan Bäckelie)

With The Skin Of Time, THE ILLUSTRATED MAN delivers an ambitious debut that positions him among the most exciting names in contemporary electronic music.