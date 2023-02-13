Eloelo, a creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, has announced the launch of India’s first ever live streamed reality show “Lovehouse”.

Kulhad Pizza couple from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Kaur and Sehaj Arora; and 3 other couples will bare their love for their partners live for 144 hours on Eloelo’s Lovehouse. The show started on 9th February and the streaming will be live till the finale on Valentine’s Day. The winning couple of LoveHouse will be awarded a cash prize of INR 1 Lakh and other prizes upto 5 lakhs and the opportunity to meet actor Kartik Aryan, whose upcoming film Shehzada will be premiered around Valentines.









Over the past few days, a lot of celebrities ranging from Indian film actresses Amrita Rao, Donal Bisht & Flora Saini to famous paparazzo, Viral Bhayani and instagram influencer Puneet Superstar have been talking about LoveHouse and have revealed their curiosity about the show and some even expressed their desire to join.

The final contestants of Lovehouse besides the Jalandhar’s viral couple, include the short video sensations, Pankaj and Shivu; and Sapna and Goldy; the popular YouTubers, Aayushi and Vishal, with over three million followers; and the beloved Radio City RJs, RJ Priya and RJ Raghav. Streaming uncut and uncensored on Eloelo, the show offers a viewing experience unlike any other. As the world’s first live-only reality show, LoveHouse viewers will have the power to determine the fate of their favourite contestant couples through real-time voting.

One of the most distinctive aspects of the show is the daily session of ‘Janta Ki Adalat,’ where couples will be required to answer questions from the comments section of Eloelo with complete honesty. “We are super excited to see how lovehouse will unfold in real-time, with the audience of Bharat in control of which couple gets to stay and which gets evicted from the LoveHouse. So, get ready to be swept off your feet and join us on this journey of love, excitement, and drama!” said Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Eloelo

The contestants of LoveHouse will be assigned tasks designed to strengthen their relationships and put their love to the ultimate test. These intriguing challenges will range from blindfolded searches for one’s partner to crossdressing and the application of lipstick by one partner to the other. Although emotions may run high, any form of explicit touching, even a single kiss, will result in a substantial fine of INR 100,000 for the offending couple. LoveHouse viewers will get to vote within the app for their favourite couple. The couple with the lowest number of votes will be ousted from the LoveHouse and asked to leave the competition.

LoveHouse is in the search for India’s next power couple and promises to be a power-packed blend of romance, competition, and thrilling drama, guaranteed to keep you captivated and glued to your screens.