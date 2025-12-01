George Clooney Reveals Years of Resentment After Losing ‘Thelma & Louise’ Role to Brad Pitt

More than three decades after Thelma & Louise became a cultural phenomenon, George Clooney is opening up about a Hollywood what-if that still stings. In a candid new interview with The Times, the 64-year-old star revealed he spent years resenting Brad Pitt for beating him to the role that catapulted Pitt into global stardom.

‘Motherf—–, Brad Got It’: Clooney on the Role That Slipped Away

George Clooney, then a rising TV actor, made it to the final audition for J.D., the charming grifter who seduces Geena Davis’s Thelma. But the role ultimately went to Pitt — a casting choice that would become one of the most iconic breakout moments in film history.

“I got to the final test… and motherf—–, Brad got it,” Clooney recalled. “I didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years, because I was annoyed. The part launched his career in film.”

At that time, George Clooney was still known primarily for television work. Pitt, meanwhile, was virtually unknown — which only fueled Clooney’s frustration.

A Breakout for Pitt… and a Missed Break for Clooney

In Ridley Scott’s 1991 classic, Pitt’s shirtless scene turned him into an overnight sensation. Clooney admitted he believed J.D. could have been his leap into movies, years before ER made him a household name.

“I was making a good living in TV,” he said, “but back then actors wanted to be film actors. This was the moment that got away.”

Even Geena Davis weighed in years later, noting Pitt’s charisma during auditions was so overwhelming she forgot her lines.

From Rivalry to Friendship — and Plenty of Teasing

Despite the bitterness he carried early on, Clooney eventually made peace with the lost opportunity as his career soared. He and Pitt went on to become close friends and frequent collaborators in blockbusters like Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Burn After Reading.

But the friendly teasing never stopped. “Oh yeah, he gives me s—,” Clooney laughed. “When I finally watched it, I thought, well, it had to be that guy.”

Actor Adam Sandler, sitting beside George Clooney during the interview, chimed in: “When Brad took his shirt off, people went nuts. But it should have been you, Clooney.”

Geena Davis: ‘I Don’t Remember Clooney at All’

In a hilarious twist, Davis once revealed she did not remember Clooney from the final auditions — even though he assumed his desire for the role had been obvious.

“The blonde one!” she told producers, referring to Pitt.

Her recollection? Clooney was “very friendly and great,” but not the audition that stayed in her mind.

A Hollywood Sliding Door Moment

Both actors went on to legendary careers, but Clooney’s confession offers a rare glimpse into how a single role can shape — or delay — a Hollywood trajectory.

And as Pitt himself once said, he barely secured the part after multiple rejections.

In the end, Thelma & Louise didn’t just launch a star — it sparked one of Hollywood’s most enduring, good-natured rivalries.