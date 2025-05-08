George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’

Netflix is setting the stage for awards season with Jay Kelly, a new feature film from acclaimed director Noah Baumbach, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. The streamer has confirmed a strategic theatrical release for the movie on November 14, followed by a global streaming debut on December 5.

Jay Kelly is the fourth Netflix film helmed by Noah Baumbach, following his previous collaborations with the platform: The Meyerowitz Stories (2017), Marriage Story (2019), and White Noise (2022). The new project is co-written by Noah Baumbach and actor-writer Emily Mortimer, who also appears in the film alongside a heavyweight ensemble cast.

The story centres on Jay Kelly, described as a well-known figure grappling with profound personal introspection. While plot specifics remain tightly guarded, the film is widely expected to dive into themes of identity, public perception, and self-discovery — hallmarks of Noah Baumbach’s most celebrated work.

The cast reads like a who’s who of contemporary cinema: Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, and Stacy Keach, among others. Greta Gerwig’s presence, who recently collaborated with Noah Baumbach on the record-breaking Barbie, adds to the project’s pedigree and anticipation.

George Clooney and Adam Sandler’s pairing is an unexpected but intriguing combination. George Clooney, whose recent work includes Wolfs and The Boys in the Boat (which he also directed), is earning rave reviews on Broadway in a stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck. Adam Sandler, meanwhile, continues his prolific relationship with Netflix, having starred in a slew of titles including Spaceman, Murder Mystery 2, and Leo, with Happy Gilmore 2 on the horizon this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Kelly Film (@jaykellyfilm)

For Noah Baumbach, Jay Kelly also marks another chapter in a long-standing career that has increasingly blended intimate storytelling with marquee names. His recent co-writing credit on Barbie with Greta Gerwig brought his voice to one of 2023’s biggest box office successes. Earlier in his career, he co-wrote the screenplay for Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, with George Clooney lending his voice to the titular character.

A team of seasoned producers is handling the production: Baumbach himself, David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Amy Pascal, best known for her Oscar-nominated work on Little Women and The Post.

Netflix’s dual-release strategy — with a brief theatrical window preceding a streaming debut — has proven effective for its awards-hopeful titles in the past, including Roma, The Irishman, and The Power of the Dog. The early November release date ensures Jay Kelly is eligible for major awards consideration, including the Oscars.

As fall approaches, Jay Kelly is shaping up to be one of the season’s most anticipated releases. With a bold cast, a proven creative team, and Netflix’s full backing, it could be a serious contender on the awards circuit — and a must-watch for audiences worldwide.