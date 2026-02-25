Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Damson Idris Named Global Ambassador for Formula 1 After Record-Breaking Film Success

Damson Idris Named Global Ambassador for Formula 1 After Record-Breaking Film Success f1 the movie Brad Pitt

Formula 1

Damson Idris Named Global Ambassador for Formula 1 After Record-Breaking Film Success

With over 827 million fans worldwide — 43% under 35 and 42% female — Formula 1 has been aggressively expanding its reach beyond traditional motorsport audiences. Campaigns like “All To Drive For,” which Idris recently appeared in alongside all 22 drivers, reflect the sport’s push into entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle spaces.
Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Hollywood star Damson Idris has officially been named Global Brand Ambassador for Formula 1, further cementing the growing relationship between entertainment and elite motorsport.

The announcement follows Idris’ starring role in F1: The Movie, which grossed more than $630 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing sports movie of all time. The film’s commercial and cultural impact helped introduce Formula 1 to new global audiences — particularly younger and more diverse fans.

From Hollywood to the Paddock

In the film, Damson Idris starred alongside Brad Pitt, who portrayed veteran driver Sonny Hayes. Idris played Joshua Pearce, a talented rookie driver navigating the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the production filmed at live Grand Prix events worldwide with full collaboration from Formula 1 teams and organizers.

The immersive filming process placed Idris directly within the F1 paddock, allowing him to train extensively and experience the sport’s intensity firsthand. That experience, he says, deepened his respect for the precision, innovation, and discipline required at the elite level of racing.

A Strategic Cultural Move for Formula 1

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed Idris into the F1 family, emphasizing authenticity and cultural expansion as central goals for the partnership.

With over 827 million fans worldwide — 43% under 35 and 42% female — Formula 1 has been aggressively expanding its reach beyond traditional motorsport audiences. Campaigns like “All To Drive For,” which Idris recently appeared in alongside all 22 drivers, reflect the sport’s push into entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle spaces.

As Global Brand Ambassador, Idris will attend multiple Grand Prix and participate in promotional campaigns, digital content, and strategic partnerships aimed at attracting a new generation of fans.

Bridging Entertainment and Motorsport

Damson Idris described Formula 1 as a space where “culture, performance, and precision meet,” noting that the sport sits at the intersection of athletic excellence and global storytelling.

His appointment signals a broader trend: Formula 1 is no longer just a racing series — it’s a cultural platform. From streaming docuseries to blockbuster films, the sport has successfully positioned itself at the center of global pop culture.

What’s Next for Damson Idris?

Beyond his ambassador role, Damson Idris continues to build a diverse creative portfolio. He is set to star in Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, slated for release in January 2027. He will also portray jazz legend Miles Davis in the upcoming biographical drama “Miles & Julietet,” directed by Bill Pohlad.

Additionally, Damson Idris has ventured into design with his luxury jewelry house Didris, inspired by his mother’s Nigerian heritage and entrepreneurial spirit.

Idris’ appointment underscores Formula 1’s rapid global growth and its evolving identity as both a sport and entertainment powerhouse. By aligning with influential cultural figures, F1 is accelerating its mission to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive global sports market.

For Idris, the role represents more than branding — it’s a continuation of a journey that began on a film set and now places him firmly inside one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting ecosystems.

  • Damson Idris Named Global Ambassador for Formula 1 After Record-Breaking Film Success f1 the movie Brad Pitt
  • Damson Idris Named Global Ambassador for Formula 1 After Record-Breaking Film Success f1 the movie Brad Pitt

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
By February 26, 2026
Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide Plant City Joann Jett'

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide
By February 26, 2026
Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme
By February 26, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Bill Gates Breaks Silence Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’ Gates Foundation Twon Hall Russian Women

Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City Leon Kennedy Horror Game

Resident Evil Requiem Review: A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City
By February 26, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades Ultra Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades
By February 26, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...