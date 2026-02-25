Damson Idris Named Global Ambassador for Formula 1 After Record-Breaking Film Success

With over 827 million fans worldwide — 43% under 35 and 42% female — Formula 1 has been aggressively expanding its reach beyond traditional motorsport audiences. Campaigns like “All To Drive For,” which Idris recently appeared in alongside all 22 drivers, reflect the sport’s push into entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle spaces.

Hollywood star Damson Idris has officially been named Global Brand Ambassador for Formula 1, further cementing the growing relationship between entertainment and elite motorsport.

The announcement follows Idris’ starring role in F1: The Movie, which grossed more than $630 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing sports movie of all time. The film’s commercial and cultural impact helped introduce Formula 1 to new global audiences — particularly younger and more diverse fans.

From Hollywood to the Paddock

In the film, Damson Idris starred alongside Brad Pitt, who portrayed veteran driver Sonny Hayes. Idris played Joshua Pearce, a talented rookie driver navigating the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the production filmed at live Grand Prix events worldwide with full collaboration from Formula 1 teams and organizers.

The immersive filming process placed Idris directly within the F1 paddock, allowing him to train extensively and experience the sport’s intensity firsthand. That experience, he says, deepened his respect for the precision, innovation, and discipline required at the elite level of racing.

A Strategic Cultural Move for Formula 1

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed Idris into the F1 family, emphasizing authenticity and cultural expansion as central goals for the partnership.

With over 827 million fans worldwide — 43% under 35 and 42% female — Formula 1 has been aggressively expanding its reach beyond traditional motorsport audiences. Campaigns like “All To Drive For,” which Idris recently appeared in alongside all 22 drivers, reflect the sport’s push into entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle spaces.

As Global Brand Ambassador, Idris will attend multiple Grand Prix and participate in promotional campaigns, digital content, and strategic partnerships aimed at attracting a new generation of fans.

Bridging Entertainment and Motorsport

Damson Idris described Formula 1 as a space where “culture, performance, and precision meet,” noting that the sport sits at the intersection of athletic excellence and global storytelling.

His appointment signals a broader trend: Formula 1 is no longer just a racing series — it’s a cultural platform. From streaming docuseries to blockbuster films, the sport has successfully positioned itself at the center of global pop culture.

What’s Next for Damson Idris?

Beyond his ambassador role, Damson Idris continues to build a diverse creative portfolio. He is set to star in Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, slated for release in January 2027. He will also portray jazz legend Miles Davis in the upcoming biographical drama “Miles & Julietet,” directed by Bill Pohlad.

Additionally, Damson Idris has ventured into design with his luxury jewelry house Didris, inspired by his mother’s Nigerian heritage and entrepreneurial spirit.

Idris’ appointment underscores Formula 1’s rapid global growth and its evolving identity as both a sport and entertainment powerhouse. By aligning with influential cultural figures, F1 is accelerating its mission to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive global sports market.

For Idris, the role represents more than branding — it’s a continuation of a journey that began on a film set and now places him firmly inside one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting ecosystems.