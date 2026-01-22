Connect with us

Oscars 2026: Full List of Nominations Led by Record-Breaking ‘Sinners’

Oscars 2026: Full List of Nominations Led by Record-Breaking ‘Sinners’

While Sinners leads the pack, the race remains fiercely competitive. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, follows closely with 13 nominations, reinforcing Anderson's status as a perennial awards heavyweight. Meanwhile, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations, reflecting a year of unusually broad critical consensus.
The 2026 Oscar nominations have officially been unveiled, and they arrive with a historic headline: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has become the most-nominated film in Academy Awards history, earning a staggering 16 nominations. The Warner Bros. release surpasses the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously shared by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, signaling a major moment for both the filmmaker and the Academy.

Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers running a blues club in 1930s Mississippi while battling racism and vampires, Sinners landed nods across top categories, including best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, and best original screenplay.

Top Contenders Crowd the Best Picture Race

While Sinners leads the pack, the race remains fiercely competitive. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, follows closely with 13 nominations, reinforcing Paul Thomas Anderson’s status as a perennial awards heavyweight. Meanwhile, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations, reflecting a year of unusually broad critical consensus.

The best picture lineup spans prestige dramas, international cinema, and big-budget filmmaking, with titles like Hamnet, Train Dreams, The Secret Agent, and Apple’s racing epic F1 rounding out a diverse field.

A New Oscar Category and Stricter Voting Rules

This year also marks a structural shift for the Academy. The best casting Oscar, the first new category introduced since best animated feature in 2002, makes its debut. Nominees, including HamnetMarty SupremeOne Battle After AnotherThe Secret Agent, and Sinners, competed following a dedicated “bake-off” process led by the casting directors’ branch.

In an effort to improve voting integrity, the Academy has also tightened eligibility rules, requiring members to confirm they have watched all nominees in a category before casting final ballots. Viewing is now tracked through the Academy Screening Room app, with external screenings logged manually.

Acting Races Spotlight New and Historic Faces

The acting categories reflect the Academy’s increasingly global outlook. Wagner Moura became the first Brazilian nominee for best actor (The Secret Agent), while Sentimental Value earned four acting nominations, including Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet is widely considered the frontrunner for best actor for Marty Supreme, while Sinners continued its historic run with nominations for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku.

When and Where to Watch the 2026 Oscars

The 2026 Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive year, will air live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

With record-breaking nominations, a new awards category, and a more international slate than ever before, the 2026 Oscars are shaping up to be one of the most consequential ceremonies in Academy history.

Loading...