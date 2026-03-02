Michael B. Jordan’s Shock Win for Sinners Turns Oscars Race Upside Down

In one of the biggest surprises of awards season, Michael B. Jordan claimed best male actor at the 32nd Actor Awards for his performance in the vampire horror epic Sinners. The win significantly reshapes the Oscars race just weeks before the Academy Awards ceremony.

Michael B. Jordan, visibly emotional during his acceptance speech, described the moment as unexpected and deeply meaningful. The victory marks the most significant individual award of his career and positions him as a serious contender for the upcoming Oscars.

The Actor Awards—formerly known as the SAG Awards—are voted on by fellow performers through SAG-AFTRA, making them one of the most reliable predictors of Oscar success.

Sinners Wins Best Ensemble Cast

Beyond Michael B. Jordan’s individual triumph, Sinners also secured the night’s top honor: best ensemble cast in a motion picture. The film’s cast, including standout performances from Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku, has drawn consistent praise throughout awards season.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta and follows twin brothers as they navigate ambition and supernatural forces. Coogler previously led Black Panther to ensemble success at the same ceremony, further cementing his reputation as a filmmaker capable of delivering powerful, actor-driven stories.

The ensemble win signals broad industry support, a critical factor in the highly competitive best picture race.

A Competitive Awards Season Heats Up

Michael B. Jordan’s win disrupts what had appeared to be a steady march toward Oscar dominance for One Battle After Another. Other best actor contenders, including Timothée Chalamet and international nominees, have claimed major precursor awards throughout the season.

With Oscar voting underway, the Actor Awards result suggests the race is now too close to call.

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley continued her awards-season sweep, winning best female actor for Hamnet. Her performance has earned consistent recognition, strengthening her position heading into Oscar night.

Surprise Wins and Emotional Tributes

The evening delivered additional surprises, including a supporting actress victory for Amy Madigan for her role in Weapons. Her win injects fresh unpredictability into the supporting categories.

In television, the industry paid tribute to the late Catherine O’Hara, who received a posthumous award for her performance in The Studio. Co-star Seth Rogen accepted the honor, celebrating O’Hara’s creative brilliance and generosity.

Veteran star Harrison Ford was presented with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, delivering an emotional speech reflecting on his decades-long career in Hollywood.

Can Sinners Win Best Picture?

With 16 Academy Award nominations, Sinners enters Oscar night as a formidable contender. The Actor Awards victory demonstrates strong peer support—often a decisive factor in determining best picture.

As Hollywood counts down to the Oscars, Michael B. Jordan’s momentum and Sinners’ ensemble recognition have transformed the narrative of awards season. Whether this momentum carries through to the Academy Awards remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the race just became far more interesting.