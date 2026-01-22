Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops

Hollywood’s most notorious parody awards are back, and the Golden Raspberry Awards 2026 have unveiled a nominations list packed with A-list stars, prestige studios and high-profile disappointments. Announced just days before the Oscar nominations, this year’s Razzies once again remind the industry that critical acclaim and box office power don’t guarantee immunity.

Leading the acting nominations is Natalie Portman, who earned a nod for Worst Actress for her role in Fountain of Youth. She’s joined in the category by fellow Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Section 31) and Ariana DeBose (Love Hurts), highlighting a year where even Hollywood’s most decorated performers stumbled.

Disney’s Snow White Becomes a Razzie Lightning Rod

One of the biggest targets of the year is Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, which racked up six Razzie nominations. The film is tied with War of the Worlds, the Ice Cube–led sci-fi reboot, for the most nods, including Worst Picture.

The two films face off in multiple overlapping categories such as Worst Remake, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Screen Combo. In one of the Razzies’ most biting jokes, Snow White’s “seven artificial dwarfs” received a nomination for Worst Supporting Actor.

Industry estimates suggest Snow White lost Disney over $100 million, making its Razzie dominance as much about box office failure as creative backlash.

Oscar Winners Fill the Worst Categories

The 2026 Razzies lineup is notable for how many Academy Award winners appear across categories. Robert De Niro, Jared Leto, and Nicolas Cage all received nominations, reinforcing the Razzies’ long-standing tradition of skewering even the most respected names in cinema.

In the Worst Actor category, nominees include Ice Cube (War of the Worlds), Jared Leto (Tron: Ares), and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (Hurry Up Tomorrow), while the Worst Supporting Actress list features Anna Chlumsky, Ema Horvath, and Kacey Rohl.

A Tradition of Owning the Misses

Founded in 1981, the Razzies were created to “honor” the worst cinematic achievements of the year. Co-founders John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy have long argued the awards encourage artists to acknowledge misfires with humor and humility.

The ceremony has previously roasted stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Glenn Close, and Sylvester Stallone, who remains the most-awarded Razzie “winner” of all time.

Perhaps the most famous Razzie moment came in 2010, when Sandra Bullock accepted her award in person just one day before winning an Oscar.

The winners of the 46th annual Golden Raspberry Awards will be revealed on March 14, ensuring one last sting before Hollywood fully pivots to Oscar night glory.

In the end, the Razzies remain a reminder that in cinema, triumph and embarrassment often share the same red carpet.