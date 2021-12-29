The Civil Aviation Ministry has urged all Indian airlines and airport operators to play Indian music in-flight and in airports. This comes after the Indian Council of Cultural Affairs (ICCR) requested the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.









ICCR, an autonomous organization of the Government of India, which works under the Ministry of External Affairs had written a formal request to Scindia. It highlighted that it is extremely unfortunate that most airlines in India, both private and government-owned, as well as both domestic and international, seldom, if at all, play Indian music. “Our music mirrors our rich heritage and culture, and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason to be truly proud of.”

The letter which was signed by the ministry’s Usha Padhee noted that music played by most of the airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East.

As such the ICCR said this unique initiative to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian air companies will further help the propagation of multi-faceted culture, and its dissemination to larger audiences.

Also Read: Financial costs of COVID-19 led to surge in global debt: S&P Global Report

“Indian music mirrors rich heritage and culture and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason to be truly proud of. This seemingly small change to Indian Council for Cultural Relations play Indian music in flights operated by Indian air companies shall go a long way in igniting a love for the motherland in the hearts of our countrymen,” it said.