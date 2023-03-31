Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa’ raises Rs 11.20 crore at box office on day one

Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bholaa” earned Rs 11.20 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said on Friday. Directed by Devgn and also starring Tabu, the Hindi-language action-thriller film received positive to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday.









“Bholaa” is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. In a press note, the makers said the movie has earned Rs 11.20 crore net in India. “The film has garnered great word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. Despite having a holiday only in the northern region, the film has pulled in audiences to the theatres from all over India,” the statement read.

“Bholaa” is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit “Kaithi”, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia. “Bholaa” also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.