Red One’ Pays Perfect Tribute to Bruce Willis and ‘Die Hard’ with Hilarious Easter Egg

In the 2024 action-packed Christmas movie Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson’s character is embroiled in a battle to save Santa and fight against an evil witch. Although the film is distinctly more festive than the 1988 action classic Die Hard, it sneaks in a delightful homage to Bruce Willis’ iconic role as John McClane in one of Hollywood’s most debated Christmas movies.

Red One and Die Hard are both set against a Christmas backdrop, but the similarities end there. The former weaves together a fantastical narrative featuring Santa, elves, and mythological creatures, while the latter is rooted in a tense, action-packed heist on Christmas Eve. However, the connection between the two films comes in a clever, playful nod to one of Die Hard’s most memorable moments: John McClane’s crawl through the air ducts.









In Red One, during a brief montage at the film’s end, J.K. Simmons portrays Santa Claus in a scene where he sneaks into homes to deliver gifts. One particular shot stands out as it shows Santa, in a signature move, army crawling through an air vent with a broad smile, mirroring the iconic vent scene from Die Hard. This shot immediately brings to mind Bruce Willis’ McClane navigating the air vents of Nakatomi Plaza to evade the terrorists, a moment that has since become emblematic of the film and the action genre as a whole.

The original vent scene in Die Hard remains one of the most recognized and quoted moments in action film history, with Bruce Willis’ McClane even delivering the famous line, “Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs.” For years, fans have paid tribute to the scene with various forms of memorabilia, including Christmas ornaments. Red One’s cheeky reference to this moment is a nod that fans of both films are sure to appreciate.

The tribute to Die Hard in Red One could be attributed to the longstanding friendship between Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis. The two actors first worked together in 2013 on G.I. Joe: Retaliation and their camaraderie is no secret. Johnson has frequently spoken about Willis, calling him “the ultimate man’s man” and noting their close bond. This personal connection may have inspired the homage, showing Dwayne Johnson’s respect for Willis’ legacy in action cinema.

But there’s another layer to this tribute: J.K. Simmons, who plays Santa in Red One, also worked alongside Bruce Willis in the 1997 film The Jackal. While the connection between the two actors isn’t as widely recognized, it certainly adds a deeper resonance to the homage, further tying Red One to Willis’ influence on Hollywood.

As Red One heads into its holiday season release, this subtle Easter egg stands out as one of the film’s most delightful surprises, proving that even in the realm of Christmas mythology, the spirit of Die Hard lives on. Whether you’re a fan of festive fantasy or action-packed thrillers, Red One offers a perfect balance of both—and a heartfelt tribute to one of cinema’s most legendary action heroes.