How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime

Sean Baker’s Anora dominated the 2025 Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress Oscar for Mikey Madison’s gripping performance as the lead character. Now, film lovers can finally watch the critically acclaimed Cinderella-inspired drama from the comfort of their own homes.

The film is now available to stream on Hulu as of March 17, 2025. For those who prefer to rent or purchase the movie, Anora can also be found on Prime Video and other video-on-demand (VOD) platforms.

Where to Watch ‘Anora’ Online

Hulu – Available to stream with a subscription

Prime Video – Available for digital rental or purchase

Other VOD platforms – Including Apple TV and Google Play

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, now is a great time to sign up. Hulu is currently offering a Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle, making it an affordable way to stream Anora and other Oscar-winning films like A Real Pain.

What is ‘Anora’ About?

Billed as a dark twist on the Cinderella story, Anora follows a young sex worker who unexpectedly marries the son of a Russian oligarch. What starts as a seemingly glamorous fairytale romance quickly spirals into a chaotic and nightmarish reality.

Director Sean Baker (known for The Florida Project and Red Rocket) has earned praise for his gritty and unfiltered storytelling, and Anora is no exception. The film’s sharp social commentary, intense performances, and stylish cinematography helped it become one of the year’s most talked-about films.

The Cast of ‘Anora’ include Mikey Madison as Anora – Winner of the Best Actress Oscar, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, Aleksei Serebryakov, Luna Sofía Miranda, Ivy Wolk

With a strong ensemble cast and a gripping, unconventional narrative, Anora has been praised for challenging traditional fairytale tropes and offering a bold, modern take on love, power, and survival.

Why You Should Watch ‘Anora’

If you’re a fan of award-winning cinema, socially conscious storytelling, and raw performances, Anora is a must-watch. The film’s Oscars sweep solidified its place as one of the most impactful movies of 2024, and now that it’s streaming, audiences everywhere can finally experience it.

With its Oscar-winning performances and compelling storytelling, Anora is more than just a film—it’s an experience you won’t want to miss.