Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime

How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Mikey Madison as Anora – Winner of the Best Actress Oscar

Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime

Screen Plunge
Published on

Sean Baker’s Anora dominated the 2025 Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress Oscar for Mikey Madison’s gripping performance as the lead character. Now, film lovers can finally watch the critically acclaimed Cinderella-inspired drama from the comfort of their own homes.

The film is now available to stream on Hulu as of March 17, 2025. For those who prefer to rent or purchase the movie, Anora can also be found on Prime Video and other video-on-demand (VOD) platforms.

Where to Watch ‘Anora’ Online

Hulu – Available to stream with a subscription

Prime Video – Available for digital rental or purchase

Other VOD platforms – Including Apple TV and Google Play

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, now is a great time to sign up. Hulu is currently offering a Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle, making it an affordable way to stream Anora and other Oscar-winning films like A Real Pain.

How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

What is ‘Anora’ About?

Billed as a dark twist on the Cinderella story, Anora follows a young sex worker who unexpectedly marries the son of a Russian oligarch. What starts as a seemingly glamorous fairytale romance quickly spirals into a chaotic and nightmarish reality.

Director Sean Baker (known for The Florida Project and Red Rocket) has earned praise for his gritty and unfiltered storytelling, and Anora is no exception. The film’s sharp social commentary, intense performances, and stylish cinematography helped it become one of the year’s most talked-about films.

The Cast of ‘Anora’ include Mikey Madison as Anora – Winner of the Best Actress Oscar, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, Aleksei Serebryakov, Luna Sofía Miranda, Ivy Wolk

With a strong ensemble cast and a gripping, unconventional narrative, Anora has been praised for challenging traditional fairytale tropes and offering a bold, modern take on love, power, and survival.

Why You Should Watch ‘Anora’

If you’re a fan of award-winning cinema, socially conscious storytelling, and raw performances, Anora is a must-watch. The film’s Oscars sweep solidified its place as one of the most impactful movies of 2024, and now that it’s streaming, audiences everywhere can finally experience it.

With its Oscar-winning performances and compelling storytelling, Anora is more than just a film—it’s an experience you won’t want to miss.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Mikey Madison as Anora – Winner of the Best Actress Oscar

How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime
By March 19, 2025
Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm James Gunn and Peter Safran The Penguin

Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm
By March 19, 2025
Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special
By March 19, 2025
What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown Zula Casino

What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown
By March 19, 2025
How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations

How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations
By March 18, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown Zula Casino

What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown
By March 19, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...