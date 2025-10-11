Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Matthew Lillard’s Antagonistic Role Revealed as Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” Makes Disney+ History

Matthew Lillard’s Antagonistic Role Revealed as Marvel’s “Daredevil Born Again” Makes Disney+ History

Disney+

Matthew Lillard’s Antagonistic Role Revealed as Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” Makes Disney+ History

Screen Plunge
Published on

Matthew Lillard — the versatile actor beloved for his roles in Scream, Scooby-Doo, and Five Nights at Freddy’s — is officially joining Daredevil: Born Again in a major antagonistic role. The reveal, reported by Murphy’s Multiverse, has set off a wave of fan theories about who he might play in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm his exact character, insiders suggest Lillard will portray a morally ambiguous figure — one who could challenge both Matt Murdock’s legal mind and Daredevil’s vigilante resolve. His knack for portraying chaotic and layered characters makes him a thrilling addition to the already stellar cast led by Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.



Marvel Breaks Records With “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 3 Renewal

Daredevil: Born Again has achieved a historic milestone — becoming the first live-action Marvel Studios series on Disney+ to be renewed for a third season. Until now, Loki was the only MCU show to earn a second-season continuation, highlighting just how exceptional Daredevil’s success has been.

The series revival has been praised for restoring the gritty realism and complex morality that made the Netflix original a fan favorite. By focusing on grounded, street-level storytelling, Born Again has managed to carve out a unique identity within the superhero-saturated streaming landscape.

Daredevil Born Again - Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio

Daredevil Born Again – Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio

Audiences have embraced the series’ darker tone, dynamic performances, and sharp writing — particularly the renewed rivalry between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as the Kingpin, now the Mayor of New York City, provides a formidable foundation for future storylines.

With Matthew Lillard stepping in as a new adversary, fans are speculating that he could take on the mantle of Bullseye, or perhaps an entirely original character crafted for the Disney+ series. Either way, his inclusion promises to raise the stakes in ways that feel both unpredictable and cinematic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil)

What to Expect in Season 3

Early reports suggest that Season 3 will dive deeper into New York’s corruption, exploring how power, politics, and justice intertwine in a city constantly teetering on chaos. The new episodes are expected to premiere in spring 2026, continuing the narrative momentum that has made Born Again Marvel’s most acclaimed streaming hit since its launch.

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

For fans, the message is clear: Daredevil is not just back — it’s better, bolder, and more dangerous than ever.

Matthew Lillard in Scream

Matthew Lillard in Scream

  • Matthew Lillard in Scream
  • Matthew Lillard’s Antagonistic Role Revealed as Marvel’s “Daredevil Born Again” Makes Disney+ History
  • Daredevil Born Again - Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio
  • Matthew Lillard in Scream
  • Matthew Lillard’s Antagonistic Role Revealed as Marvel’s “Daredevil Born Again” Makes Disney+ History
  • Daredevil Born Again - Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Disney+

Kentucky Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It a “Playground for Predators”

Kentucky Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It a “Playground for Predators”
By October 10, 2025
Denise Richards’ Heartbreak Deepens Actress Says Leaked Nudes by Ex Aaron Phypers ‘Devastated’ Her Family

Denise Richards’ Heartbreak Deepens: Actress Says Leaked Nudes by Ex Aaron Phypers ‘Devastated’ Her Family
By October 10, 2025
María Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, White House Cries ‘Political Bias’ After Trump Snub

María Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, White House Cries ‘Political Bias’ After Trump Snub
By October 10, 2025
Matthew Lillard’s Antagonistic Role Revealed as Marvel’s “Daredevil Born Again” Makes Disney+ History

Matthew Lillard’s Antagonistic Role Revealed as Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” Makes Disney+ History
By October 11, 2025
John Lithgow Debuts as Dumbledore in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

John Lithgow Debuts as Dumbledore in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series
By October 10, 2025
James Wan’s True Haunting Brings Real-Life Ghost Stories to Netflix

James Wan’s True Haunting Brings Real-Life Ghost Stories to Netflix
By October 10, 2025
Kentucky Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It a “Playground for Predators”

Kentucky Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It a “Playground for Predators”
By October 10, 2025
Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Esports Global Championship in Collaboration with Skyesports

Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Esports Global Championship in Collaboration with Skyesports
By October 9, 2025
LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad

LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad
By October 8, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Kentucky Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It a “Playground for Predators”

Kentucky Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It a “Playground for Predators”
By October 10, 2025
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams “Please, Just Stop” AI Deepfakes Hollywood AI actor

Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
By October 8, 2025
Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors
By October 8, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
To Top
Loading...