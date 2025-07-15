‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned

Prime Video doubles down on community safety as fans gear up for TSITP’s emotional final season. As The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for its third and final season on Prime Video, the platform is issuing a firm message to fans: bullying, hate speech, and harassment will not be tolerated. The official social media pages of the hit teen drama posted a stern warning on Monday ahead of the July 17 premiere, making it clear that abusive behavior targeting the cast, crew, or fanbase will result in an immediate ban.

"Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let's keep the conversation kind this summer," the post read, referencing the fictional beach town at the heart of the show. Prime Video then laid out clear community guidelines, banning hate speech, targeted bullying, harassment, and doxxing.







The move comes as The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP), based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, enters its final chapter. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 picks up four years after Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) chose Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) over his brother Conrad (Christopher Briney), leaving fans eagerly awaiting how this beloved — and hotly debated — love triangle will end.

The fandom has long been divided into “Team Jeremiah” and “Team Conrad,” with intense online debates often spilling over into toxic territory. The situation escalated last season with the introduction of Skye, a non-binary character played by Elsie Fisher, who was not featured in the original books. The backlash toward Fisher’s inclusion prompted Han to personally address the situation on Instagram, urging fans to uphold the spirit of inclusivity that the show represents.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty community is one of inclusivity,” Jenny Han wrote. “The hurtful comments directed at cast are not in the spirit of the show. Please be mindful of what you’re putting out there and of who is seeing it.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, consisting of 11 episodes, promises a bittersweet conclusion to Belly’s journey. Fans are speculating whether the final season will stick closely to the books or diverge to offer a fresh outcome. Either way, Prime Video is making it clear that the only drama this summer should be happening on screen.

Produced by Amazon Studios and wiip, the series is helmed by Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with a production team that includes Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. With the stakes higher than ever, both emotionally and narratively, Prime Video’s preemptive TSITP warning reflects a growing trend in online fandoms — drawing boundaries to protect creators, actors, and fans alike.

As the TSITP universe prepares for one final summer at Cousins Beach, the message is clear: this story may be about heartbreak and hard choices, but the community watching it doesn’t need to be cruel.