Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned TSITP Bullying

Amazon Prime Video

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned

Screen Plunge
Published on

Prime Video doubles down on community safety as fans gear up for TSITP’s emotional final season. As The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for its third and final season on Prime Video, the platform is issuing a firm message to fans: bullying, hate speech, and harassment will not be tolerated. The official social media pages of the hit teen drama posted a stern warning on Monday ahead of the July 17 premiere, making it clear that abusive behavior targeting the cast, crew, or fanbase will result in an immediate ban.

Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer,the post read, referencing the fictional beach town at the heart of the show. Prime Video then laid out clear community guidelines, banning hate speech, targeted bullying, harassment, and doxxing.



The move comes as The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP), based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, enters its final chapter. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 picks up four years after Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) chose Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) over his brother Conrad (Christopher Briney), leaving fans eagerly awaiting how this beloved — and hotly debated — love triangle will end.

The fandom has long been divided into “Team Jeremiah” and “Team Conrad,” with intense online debates often spilling over into toxic territory. The situation escalated last season with the introduction of Skye, a non-binary character played by Elsie Fisher, who was not featured in the original books. The backlash toward Fisher’s inclusion prompted Han to personally address the situation on Instagram, urging fans to uphold the spirit of inclusivity that the show represents.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty community is one of inclusivity,” Jenny Han wrote. “The hurtful comments directed at cast are not in the spirit of the show. Please be mindful of what you’re putting out there and of who is seeing it.”

“We Were Liars” Hits Prime Video: E. Lockhart Teases Iconic Book Moments in New Series

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, consisting of 11 episodes, promises a bittersweet conclusion to Belly’s journey. Fans are speculating whether the final season will stick closely to the books or diverge to offer a fresh outcome. Either way, Prime Video is making it clear that the only drama this summer should be happening on screen.

Produced by Amazon Studios and wiip, the series is helmed by Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with a production team that includes Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. With the stakes higher than ever, both emotionally and narratively, Prime Video’s preemptive TSITP warning reflects a growing trend in online fandoms — drawing boundaries to protect creators, actors, and fans alike.

As the TSITP universe prepares for one final summer at Cousins Beach, the message is clear: this story may be about heartbreak and hard choices, but the community watching it doesn’t need to be cruel.

  • ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned TSITP Bullying
  • ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned TSITP Bullying

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Amazon Prime Video

No, Britney Spears Didn’t Adopt a Baby Girl — Here’s What Really Happened

No, Britney Spears Didn’t Adopt a Baby Girl — Here’s What Really Happened
By July 15, 2025
Jessica Alba’s Mystery Cancun Companion Revealed as Marvel Star Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba’s Mystery Cancun Companion Revealed as Marvel Star Danny Ramirez
By July 15, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
By July 15, 2025
Jessica Alba’s Mystery Cancun Companion Revealed as Marvel Star Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba’s Mystery Cancun Companion Revealed as Marvel Star Danny Ramirez
By July 15, 2025
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned TSITP Bullying

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Warns Fans: Hate Speech and Bullying Will Get You Banned
By July 15, 2025
‘Weapons’ Unveils Terrifying Poster Ahead of August Release — Zach Cregger’s Horror Epic Promises Shocking Twists movie Julia Garner Josh Brolin

‘Weapons’ Unveils Terrifying Poster Ahead of August Release — Zach Cregger’s Horror Epic Promises Shocking Twists
By July 15, 2025
Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?
By July 14, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Netflix and NASA Join Forces to Stream Spacewalks, Rocket Launches, and ISS Views — Live

Netflix and NASA Join Forces to Stream Spacewalks, Rocket Launches, and ISS Views — Live
By July 15, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...