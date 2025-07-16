Adam Levine Reveals Lil Wayne and Sexyy Red as Surprise Guests on Maroon 5’s Upcoming Album ‘Love Is Like’

Get ready for a genre-bending musical ride. Maroon 5 is officially in album mode, and frontman Adam Levine just spilled some major tea on what to expect from their upcoming LP Love Is Like, set to drop on August 15. And yes—Lil Wayne and Sexyy Red are both on the tracklist.

Appearing on Today last week, Adam Levine confirmed that the band has recruited some high-profile talent for the 10-track project, including hip-hop legends and global pop stars alike. “Lil Wayne did a verse of the song, and Sexyy Red,” Levine said. “It’s a nice mix of people, and we’re really excited about the songs we’re doing.”

This isn’t Adam Levine’s first rodeo with Lil Wayne —the two previously collaborated in 2020 on “Trust Nobody” from Lil Wayne’s Funeral album. But this marks the first time Sexyy Red, one of the most talked-about artists in hip-hop today, will be teaming up with Adam Levine and Maroon 5.







The Star Power Keeps Coming

Maroon 5 is no stranger to high-profile collabs. Past albums have featured names like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Wiz Khalifa, Juice WRLD, and even Stevie Nicks. For Love Is Like, the band is also bringing in BLACKPINK’s LISA, who appears on their already-released single “Priceless.” The album’s other lead single, “All Night,” features Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, in the music video, adding a personal touch to the rollout. “We kind of organically chose some really great guests,” Adam Levine shared, adding that the goal with Love Is Like was to return to the roots of what made the band iconic in the first place. “We wanted to get back to what started the band.”

To support the release, Maroon 5 is launching a 23-city North American tour, kicking off on October 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. Fans can expect a mix of nostalgic hits and new bangers from Love Is Like, making it one of the most anticipated tours of the year.

The band’s last album, Jordi (2021), was an emotional tribute to their late manager Jordan Feldstein and featured a who’s who of artists, from H.E.R. to Nipsey Hussle.

With Love Is Like, Maroon 5 continues to push sonic boundaries—this time blending their signature pop-rock sound with the flair of modern hip-hop. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just here for the collabs, one thing’s sure: this album is not to be missed.