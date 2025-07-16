Nicki Minaj and SZA’s Twitter Feud Erupts: Everything You Need to Know

The internet is buzzing after an unexpected celebrity feud broke out between Nicki Minaj and SZA on Twitter (X), transforming subtle subtweets into a storm of direct insults and escalating drama. What appeared to be a cryptic warning from SZA on July 15 quickly spiraled into one of the most talked-about online clashes in recent memory.

How It All Started

It began innocently, at least on the surface. While touring Europe on the Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar, SZA tweeted, “Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose.” She didn’t tag anyone or name names, but the post came shortly after Nicki Minaj had fired off several fiery tweets targeting Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch, accusing him of online harassment.







Nicki Minaj referred to TDE’s Punch as “Tiny Dck Executive”* and “Minus 30 million,” implying profound disrespect and suggesting she’d long held back from clapping back—until now. Though SZA’s tweet made no mention of the drama, many (including Nicki Minaj) interpreted it as shade.

Nicki Goes Off

Nicki Minaj didn’t hold back. Interpreting SZA’s words as a veiled insult, she lashed out with a savage post: “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez… Sounding like a fking dead dog.”*

From there, things spiraled. SZA responded with a fierce rebuttal: “I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird sht you popping.”*

Barbz, Nicki Minaj’s notoriously loyal fanbase, flooded the timeline with warnings and defense posts. But SZA didn’t back down, highlighting her own achievements, including the $95.5 million SOS Tour and her current run of sold-out European shows. “Y’all have a blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris!!” she signed off—cool-headed but defiant.

Nicki Doubles Down

Just as things seemed to simmer, Nicki Minaj returned with another round of jabs: “Shutup ugly. #JusticeForDemoree. I’m in a meeting so idk if u was still talking s**t or not so if you didn’t I’ll delete later. Hoe.”

She mocked SZA again, tweeting: “Now wanna act like you a mthfkn tarot card, b**ch quit.”

Ultimately, she closed her rant with: “It was fun.”

What’s #JusticeForDemoree?

The hashtag #JusticeForDemoree remains ambiguous, sparking fan theories. Some believe it’s an inside dig related to the alleged deposition drama surrounding SZA’s camp. Others think it’s a distraction tactic used by Nicki Minaj to drive the conversation in a different direction. Either way, it’s trending—and fast.

For now, SZA appears to have withdrawn from the online war, focusing on her performances. Nicki Minaj, however, hasn’t declared a truce. Whether this beef simmers or escalates into diss tracks or real-world consequences remains to be seen.

The Nicki Minaj-SZA saga, Mercury Retrograde, just added another unforgettable chapter to 2025’s celebrity drama timeline.