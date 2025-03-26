Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight’ – A Darkly Twisted, Blood-Soaked Marriage Comedy

Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight’ – A Darkly Twisted, Blood-Soaked Marriage Comedy Karan Kandhari

Dark Comedy

Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight’ – A Darkly Twisted, Blood-Soaked Marriage Comedy

Screen Plunge
Published on

British director Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight is a bold, darkly humorous, and delightfully grotesque exploration of a young woman’s struggle against societal expectations. Set in Mumbai, this UK-financed, Hindi-language black comedy follows Uma, a newlywed bride who quickly realizes she is utterly unsuited for her arranged marriage. What follows is a wildly original, blood-soaked tale of rebellion, isolation, and self-discovery, anchored by a mesmerizing performance from Radhika Apte.

A Subversive Story Told Through Striking Visuals

Sister Midnight does not just challenge storytelling conventions—it disregards them entirely. The film’s first ten minutes unfold with barely any dialogue, relying instead on powerful visual storytelling. Radhika Apte conveys a deep sense of alienation and discomfort through Uma’s rigid posture, anxious glances, and hesitant movements. The camera captures her unease with striking precision, emphasizing the suffocating nature of her new life.

Karan Kandhari, a former music video director, brings a kinetic energy to the film, structuring it into distinct vignettes that pulse with urgency. Shot on 35mm film, Sister Midnight is drenched in rich, saturated colours that amplify its dreamlike, almost surreal atmosphere. Every frame is meticulously crafted, evoking the meticulous absurdity of Roy Andersson’s Songs from the Second Floor while maintaining a distinctly Indian flavour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Altitude Films (@altitudefilmuk)

A Darkly Comic Descent into the Macabre

What begins as a portrait of marital misery soon takes an audacious turn into the bizarre. Uma’s rejection of her oppressive circumstances manifests in a shocking and grotesque way—she begins feasting on live birds and small animals, draining them of blood with eerie, unsettling relish. But the horror does not stop there. In a beautifully weird twist, the creatures she consumes mysteriously come back to life, brought to the screen through stop-motion animation that adds a layer of whimsical horror to the film.

This vampiric transformation sets Uma on a path of rebellion, leading her to unexpected allies. Among them is a group of Hijra sex workers—marginalized individuals who embrace her as one of their own. As she roams the streets of Mumbai, her every step is a declaration of defiance against a world that seeks to confine her. The film ultimately becomes a celebration of outsiders, a story about finding freedom in the most unlikely places.

‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years

A Soundtrack as Wild as the Film Itself

Given Karan Kandhari’s background, it is no surprise that Sister Midnight boasts an electrifying soundtrack. Composed by Interpol’s Paul Banks, the score is a genre-blending masterpiece. The film’s needle drops include everything from blues legend Howlin’ Wolf to punk icons Iggy Pop and the Stooges. The title itself is a nod to Iggy Pop and David Bowie’s 1977 collaboration, a fitting tribute to a film that revels in its rebellious spirit.

A Wild, Uncompromising Vision

Sister Midnight is a rare gem—fearless, unpredictable, and utterly captivating. Its blend of horror, dark comedy, and feminist subversion sets it apart from conventional Indian cinema. With this film, Kandhari has cemented himself as a director unafraid to take risks. As he moves forward with his next project, A Heart Full of Napalm, audiences can only hope for more of his exhilarating, rule-breaking storytelling.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump Donald Trump Daughter in law Donald Trump Jr.

Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump
By March 24, 2025
Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate Fathers’ Endowment Campaign. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate
By March 23, 2025
Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight’ – A Darkly Twisted, Blood-Soaked Marriage Comedy Karan Kandhari

Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight’ – A Darkly Twisted, Blood-Soaked Marriage Comedy
By March 26, 2025
‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years The Beatles

‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years
By March 26, 2025
Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45
By March 22, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy Malpani Ventures

Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
To Top
Loading...