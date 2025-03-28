Internationally Acclaimed Film ‘Santosh’ Blocked in India Over Police Brutality Portrayal

The critically acclaimed film Santosh, directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, has been banned from release in India due to its unflinching portrayal of police brutality, misogyny, and caste-based discrimination. Despite receiving international recognition, including a nomination for Best Debut Feature at the BAFTAs and a screening at Cannes, the film has been blocked by India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its depiction of the country’s police force.

A Hard-Hitting Story That India May Never See

Santosh follows the journey of a young widow who joins the police force in North India and is assigned to investigate the murder of a Dalit girl. The film sheds light on deep-seated misogyny, caste discrimination, and the normalization of police violence—themes that have long been debated in Indian society but are rarely addressed with such raw realism in mainstream cinema.

Sandhya Suri had secured all necessary approvals to film in India, and the country’s largest cinema chain was set to distribute the movie. However, when the film was submitted for certification, the CBFC refused to approve it, citing concerns over its negative portrayal of law enforcement. The board reportedly demanded extensive cuts, which Suri described as “impossible” to implement without compromising the film’s core message.

Censorship and the Growing Crackdown on Political Cinema

The blocking of Santosh highlights the increasing policing of India’s cultural and artistic expressions. In recent years, multiple films, TV shows, and books have been targeted for political reasons, often facing backlash from right-wing groups, censorship boards, and legal restrictions. Filmmakers tackling sensitive issues such as caste violence, communal tensions, and gender-based crimes have found it increasingly difficult to bring their work to Indian audiences.

Sandhya Suri expressed her disappointment, calling the decision “heartbreaking” but not entirely unexpected given India’s current cultural climate. She emphasized that the film does not glorify violence, unlike many Bollywood action films that depict “maverick cops” in corrupt systems. Instead, Santosh offers a realistic and morally complex narrative where no character is entirely heroic or villainous.

The film’s realism may have been its biggest challenge, with Sandhya Suri speculating that its stark portrayal of systemic oppression made it uncomfortable for Indian authorities. “Maybe there’s something about this film which is troubling in that everybody is morally compromised, and there is no single hero,” she said.

A Film Inspired by Reality

Sandhya Suri began working on Santosh after being deeply affected by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case (Nirbhaya case), an incident that shocked India and led to massive protests demanding police reforms and stricter laws against sexual violence. She collaborated with Indian NGOs and activists while writing the script, ensuring that the film remained grounded in real-life experiences.

According to Human Rights Watch, police brutality in India is well-documented, with officers frequently accused of torture, illegal detentions, and extrajudicial killings. However, such realities are rarely acknowledged in mainstream Indian films, making Santosh a rare and important cinematic attempt to challenge these narratives.

Will Indian Audiences Ever See Santosh?

Since the CBFC’s decision is final and can only be contested in court, the future of Santosh’s release in India remains uncertain. Suri remains determined to fight for the film to reach Indian audiences.

“All my work has been about India; one film was deeply nostalgic, another was super beautiful and sensual,” she said. “Yes, this one shows another face of the country, but there’s humanity in everybody in this film.”

For now, Santosh continues to screen in UK cinemas and at global film festivals, but its home country may never get the chance to witness the powerful story it tells.