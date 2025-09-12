Limp Bizkit Return With Wild New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen”

Four years after their last release, nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit have returned in spectacularly bizarre fashion. Their new single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen,” dropped this week and instantly reminded fans why Fred Durst and company have remained one of rock’s most unpredictable acts.

The track bursts open with a funky wah-wah guitar riff before colliding with a marching-band beat, setting the stage for Durst’s trademark sung-rap delivery. From the jump, he makes it clear this won’t be just another nü-metal banger, paying homage to late icons Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and David Bowie: “Damn, I miss you Chester / Sending love from a bass compressor / Ground control with a soul like Bowie / And I’ll chop you up if I’m under pressure.”







From Chester Bennington to Pootie Tang

If that opening couplet wasn’t surreal enough, the verses spiral into peak Limp Bizkit absurdity. Listeners are treated to lines about lobster hands, bowling pins, candy canes, scooter capes, and even Fred Durst high-fiving a traffic light. The second verse takes the chaos even further, with references to moonwalking on UFOs, brushing teeth mid-rap, and a nod to the cult 2001 comedy Pootie Tang.

By the time the Beastie Boys-inspired “Hey, ladies” chorus explodes, longtime fans will be having flashbacks to 2000’s Chocolate Starfish and the Hotdog Flavored Water. The blend of Wes Borland’s hypnotic riffs, DJ Lethal’s record scratches, and Sam Rivers’ bass grooves makes the track both nostalgic and fresh.

The Morgan Wallen Mystery

Despite its eyebrow-raising title, the country superstar Morgan Wallen barely factors into the lyrics until the final chorus, where Fred Durst proclaims: “I make this motherf—ker diamond plated / Makin’ love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator / I’ll be turnin’ on you b–ches like a generator.”

No explanation is offered — but then again, Limp Bizkit rarely concern themselves with context.

A Classic Bizkit Rollout

True to form, the single was teased in a tongue-in-cheek way last week, when drummer Kristina Rybalchenko “leaked” the song in a viral video. Fred Durst stormed in mid-recording, wagging his finger and scolding her for dropping it early — only to reveal days later that the whole thing was a setup.

Adding to the buzz, Kentucky’s ALT 105.1 radio has reported that “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” will feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming video game Battlefront 6, dropping October 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Limp Bizkit (@limpbizkit)

Limp Bizkit Still Don’t Care What You Think

Ending the track with a self-aware kiss-off, Durst raps: “I’ll be the greatest motherf—ker that you ever hated.”

It’s classic Limp Bizkit: chaotic, divisive, and impossible to ignore. Love them or hate them, they’ve proven once again that no one makes music — or headlines — quite like Bizkit.