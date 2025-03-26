‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s extraordinary love story and political activism in early 1970s New York City will be brought to life in One to One, a new documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald. Set to be screened exclusively in IMAX on April 11, the film offers an intimate glimpse into the couple’s creative and political journey, culminating in Lennon’s legendary One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden.

A Deep Dive into John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s New York Life

One to One explores an 18-month period when John Lennon and Ono lived in Greenwich Village, immersing themselves in American culture and activism. The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage, providing an unprecedented look at their personal and artistic lives. It also includes newly remixed and produced music by their son, Sean Ono Lennon, adding a fresh sonic dimension to the storytelling.

This period was a defining moment in the couple’s life together. Leaving behind the massive fame of The Beatles, Lennon sought a new identity as an artist, activist, and husband. The couple’s involvement in anti-war movements and radical politics made them both beloved and controversial figures in the U.S., leading to increased surveillance by the FBI and legal battles over Lennon’s immigration status.

A Historic Concert and a Cultural Shift

The documentary centres around the One to One Benefit concert held at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 1972. After departing from The Beatles, it was John Lennon’s first and only full-length concert performance. The event, organized to support children with disabilities at the Willowbrook School, reflected Lennon and Ono’s deep commitment to activism.

The concert featured performances by John Lennon, Ono, and other artists, blending rock and social consciousness in a way that defined their era. Unlike the stadium-sized Beatles shows of the 1960s, this performance had a more personal and politically charged energy, showcasing Lennon’s evolution as an independent musician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Lennon (@johnlennon)





Following in the Footsteps of Past Documentaries

One to One follows a trend of recent documentaries exploring John Lennon and Ono’s lives. Last year’s Daytime Revolution took an in-depth look at their unconventional residency on The Mike Douglas Show in 1972, where they invited guests such as Ralph Nader, George Carlin, Yippie leader Jerry Rubin, and Black Panther Bobby Seale to discuss social and political issues.

Macdonald’s film, however, sets itself apart by focusing on its personal moments, activism, and creative synergy. The documentary captures their passion for music and their relentless fight for peace and justice—an aspect that remains relevant to this day.

A Must-Watch for Music and History Lovers

With its mix of rare footage, a historic concert, and intimate storytelling, One to One promises to be a must-watch for fans of Lennon, Ono, and music history. Whether one is a lifelong admirer of their work or discovering their story for the first time, the documentary offers a powerful reminder of how art and activism can intertwine to create lasting cultural change.