Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘Jugnuma: The Fable’ — Manoj Bajpayee Shines in Raam Reddy’s Haunting Tale of Hubris and Guilt

‘Jugnuma The Fable’ — Manoj Bajpayee Shines in Raam Reddy’s Haunting Tale of Hubris and Guilt

Bollywood

‘Jugnuma: The Fable’ — Manoj Bajpayee Shines in Raam Reddy’s Haunting Tale of Hubris and Guilt

Currently playing in theaters, Raam Reddy’s fable leaves us with a haunting question: when the fires of fear and guilt burn, can wings of privilege ever keep us aloft?
Screen Plunge
Published on

In Jugnuma: The Fable, filmmaker Raam Reddy crafts a cinematic parable that resonates far beyond its Himalayan setting. With Manoj Bajpayee anchoring the narrative in a career-defining performance, the film unfolds as a meditative exploration of class, hubris, and the fragile boundaries between belonging and trespass.

The Story 

The story centers on Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), a man who presides over a vast Himalayan orchard inherited from colonial masters. While Dev considers himself self-made, his authority rests on inherited privilege and his control over the local workforce. In an extraordinary flourish of magical realism, Dev fashions wings for himself and soars over his estate, surveying the land and its people from above—both literally and metaphorically detached from the realities of those who sustain him.



This harmony unravels when mysterious fires begin consuming his prized cherry blossom orchards. What begins as a natural mystery soon becomes a tense allegory. Dev suspects his workers of betrayal, violence intrudes into his household, and the trust that once bound landowner and laborer fractures. A devoted manager (Deepak Dobriyal), a suspicious official, and agitated villagers amplify the conflict, each layer peeling back the costs of unchecked pride.

Cinematic Craft

Raam Reddy’s narrative, told with a “once-upon-a-time” quality, resists easy categorization. Instead of blunt messaging, the director whispers his perspective through painterly visuals and poetic soundscapes. Shot on 16mm film, Sunil Borkar’s cinematography lends the movie the texture of memory—images that feel both timeless and weathered. Nithin Lukose’s evocative sound design heightens this effect, immersing audiences in an atmosphere that recalls both Gabriel García Márquez’s magic realism and M. Night Shyamalan’s fables.

Manoj Bajpayee in Raam Reddy's ‘Jugnuma The Fable’

Manoj Bajpayee in Raam Reddy’s ‘Jugnuma : The Fable’

At home, Dev’s family provides emotional grounding: Nandini (Priyanka Bose), a wife steeped in faith; a teenage daughter, Vanya (Hiral Sidhu), curious about freedom and spirituality; and a young son, Juju. While they gaze at the stars, they overlook the fireflies displaced from their garden—a potent metaphor for uprooted communities and environmental loss.

As fires rage and suspicions mount, Raam Reddy questions who truly belongs to the land—the supposed masters or the people rooted in its soil. Tillotama Shome delivers a poignant turn as Keshav’s wife, whose bedtime tales about ethereal fairies reclaiming creatures of their kind mirror the film’s central conflict.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Themes and Symbolism

The brilliance of Jugnuma lies not only in its allegory but also in Manoj Bajpayee’s performance. He embodies Dev’s descent from quiet superiority to panicked fragility with nuance, never raising his voice yet commanding the screen with authority. His eventual unraveling—when his “wings” of authority begin to fail—feels both tragic and inevitable.

Running at 118 minutes, the film is deliberately paced, designed for viewers willing to surrender to its meditative rhythms. For audiences fatigued by formulaic spectacle, Jugnuma: The Fable offers a reminder that cinema can provoke reflection as much as entertainment.

Currently playing in theaters, Raam Reddy’s fable leaves us with a haunting question: when the fires of fear and guilt burn, can wings of privilege ever keep us aloft?

  • Manoj Bajpayee in Raam Reddy's ‘Jugnuma The Fable’
  • ‘Jugnuma The Fable’ — Manoj Bajpayee Shines in Raam Reddy’s Haunting Tale of Hubris and Guilt
  • Manoj Bajpayee in Raam Reddy's ‘Jugnuma The Fable’
  • ‘Jugnuma The Fable’ — Manoj Bajpayee Shines in Raam Reddy’s Haunting Tale of Hubris and Guilt

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Bollywood

Ireland and Netherlands Threaten Eurovision Boycott Over Israel’s Participation in 2026 Contest

Ireland and Netherlands Threaten Eurovision Boycott Over Israel’s Participation in 2026 Contest
By September 15, 2025
Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign

Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign
By September 15, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15 Adolescence Netflix Emmys

Owen Cooper Makes History as Youngest Male Emmy Winner at 15
By September 15, 2025
Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5 “Really Bittersweet”

Hannah Einbinder Confirms Hacks Will End With Season 5: “Really Bittersweet”
By September 15, 2025
Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign

Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign
By September 15, 2025
OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz

OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz
By September 15, 2025
Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement

Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement
By September 15, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care

Xiom Healthcare Launches ‘Health Imagined’— A Free Digital OPD Platform to Transform Patient Care
By September 15, 2025
Gorillaz Relaunch Iconic Kong Studios as an Online Video Game

Gorillaz Relaunch Iconic Kong Studios as an Online Video Game
By September 15, 2025
OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz

OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz
By September 15, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...