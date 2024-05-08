Nand Ghar, a transformative social impact project aimed at enriching the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women, has launched a national movement titled #KhaanaKhaayaKya, with renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee as its ambassador. The movement seeks to ensure quality nutrition for all children, advocating for holistic healthcare and best-in-class preschool education.









Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta and a driving force behind Nand Ghar, expressed his delight at Manoj Bajpayee joining the movement. He stated, “Project Nand Ghar is a national movement that supports the overall well-being of children and women, focusing on health and nutrition. We are delighted that Manoj Bajpayee ji has extended his support to this growing movement. His personal life story deeply resonates with Nand Ghar’s cause to nourish and transform the lives of our future generations.”

In a heartfelt moment during the movement’s launch, Manoj Bajpayee shared his personal journey as a young theatre actor, highlighting the crucial support he received from friends who ensured he had regular, nutritious meals while pursuing his acting dream. Bajpayee emphasized the importance of proper nutrition in enabling individuals to pursue their dreams, noting that a full stomach and wholesome food provide the strength needed for such endeavors. He urged people to support Nand Ghar by visiting www.nandghar.org to donate, volunteer, or partner with the organization.

Reflecting on his association with Nand Ghar, Manoj Bajpayee said, “As someone who has lived with hunger pangs, I understand the deep impact it can have on physical, mental, and emotional well-being. That’s why initiatives like Project Nand Ghar are so crucial. It not only ensures that children receive proper nutrition but also brings hope, opportunity, and a chance for a brighter future. Let’s all join hands with the Nand Ghar movement to ensure that we nourish the potential of children, and together, prepare for a brighter India.”

The #KhaanaKhaayaKya movement, conceptualized by McCann, aims to highlight the importance of well-rounded nutrition in enabling children to realize their true potential. By bringing forth stories of individuals who have faced nutrition-related challenges, the movement seeks to raise awareness and drive positive change.

Nand Ghar, the flagship project of Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), has been working tirelessly to reduce malnutrition levels and increase preschoolers’ attendance across 14 states in India. Last year, AAF launched multi-millet nutri bars, distributed daily to 50,000 children between 3-6 years in 1364 Anganwadis in Varanasi. These bars, rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, have significantly improved children’s daily nutrient intake and reduced absenteeism.

With influential voices like Manoj Bajpayee joining the #KhaanaKhaayaKya movement, Nand Ghar invites citizens and organizations to join in this transformative journey. Together, they aim to realize the dream of a better tomorrow for the nation, one where every child receives the nourishment they need to thrive.