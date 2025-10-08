Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates

After years of speculation and reality TV chatter, Channing Tatum has finally addressed Jax Taylor’s persistent claim that the two once shared an apartment during their early modeling days in New York City — and the Magic Mike star isn’t buying it.

During an October 6 appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 45-year-old actor laughed off the long-circulating story. “Absolutely not,” Tatum said firmly when asked whether he ever lived with the Vanderpump Rules alum. “I don’t think I ever roommated with him.”

Channing Tatum did recall his early days as a struggling model — including cramped model housing situations — but insisted Taylor wasn’t one of his bunkmates. “They’ll throw you in a model house that has just like a bed,” Tatum explained. “I got kicked out of my first model house. I got in a fight with one of the guys.”







A Decade-Long Reality TV Rumor

The rumor dates back to 2013, when Taylor first told the story on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He repeated it again in a 2023 Rolling Stone interview, claiming the pair were roommates in a Ford Models apartment in 2002. “Those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town,” Taylor said at the time. “They’re basically like dorm rooms with bunk beds… Channing was one of six guys in our room.”

Taylor even reminisced about Channing Tatum’s early career break — a Mountain Dew commercial — that he claimed launched the actor into Hollywood fame. However, with Tatum now setting the record straight, it seems the “roommate” narrative may have been more of a reality TV legend than a real-life story.

While their career paths couldn’t be more different, both men have found themselves in the headlines this year — for very different reasons.

Jax Taylor recently announced he would not return for Season 3 of The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. The reality star said he’s focusing on sobriety, mental health, and co-parenting his 4-year-old son, Cruz, with his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright. “Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and [my] coparenting relationship,” Taylor shared in July.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum continues his A-list streak. The actor is promoting his upcoming heist film, Roofman, releasing on October 10, and preparing to reprise his role as Gambit in Marvel’s highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release on December 18, 2026.

Speaking about the film, Channing Tatum teased, “Marvel sets a bar for themselves with every movie, and they beat it every single time. This one’s going to make your brains ooze out of your ears.”

Whether or not they ever shared a bunk bed in a cramped New York apartment, both Tatum and Taylor are clearly living in very different universes now — one in Hollywood’s Marvel multiverse, the other in the reality TV realm.