Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates

Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates

E! News

Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates

Screen Plunge
Published on

After years of speculation and reality TV chatter, Channing Tatum has finally addressed Jax Taylor’s persistent claim that the two once shared an apartment during their early modeling days in New York City — and the Magic Mike star isn’t buying it.

During an October 6 appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 45-year-old actor laughed off the long-circulating story. “Absolutely not,” Tatum said firmly when asked whether he ever lived with the Vanderpump Rules alum. “I don’t think I ever roommated with him.”

Channing Tatum did recall his early days as a struggling model — including cramped model housing situations — but insisted Taylor wasn’t one of his bunkmates. “They’ll throw you in a model house that has just like a bed,” Tatum explained. “I got kicked out of my first model house. I got in a fight with one of the guys.”



A Decade-Long Reality TV Rumor

The rumor dates back to 2013, when Taylor first told the story on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He repeated it again in a 2023 Rolling Stone interview, claiming the pair were roommates in a Ford Models apartment in 2002. “Those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town,” Taylor said at the time. “They’re basically like dorm rooms with bunk beds… Channing was one of six guys in our room.”

Taylor even reminisced about Channing Tatum’s early career break — a Mountain Dew commercial — that he claimed launched the actor into Hollywood fame. However, with Tatum now setting the record straight, it seems the “roommate” narrative may have been more of a reality TV legend than a real-life story.

 

Channing Tatum on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live with the Roofman Cast

Channing Tatum on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live with the Roofman Cast

While their career paths couldn’t be more different, both men have found themselves in the headlines this year — for very different reasons.

Jax Taylor recently announced he would not return for Season 3 of The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. The reality star said he’s focusing on sobriety, mental health, and co-parenting his 4-year-old son, Cruz, with his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright. “Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and [my] coparenting relationship,” Taylor shared in July.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum continues his A-list streak. The actor is promoting his upcoming heist filmRoofman, releasing on October 10, and preparing to reprise his role as Gambit in Marvel’s highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release on December 18, 2026.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roofman (@roofmanmovie)

Speaking about the film, Channing Tatum teased, “Marvel sets a bar for themselves with every movie, and they beat it every single time. This one’s going to make your brains ooze out of your ears.”

Whether or not they ever shared a bunk bed in a cramped New York apartment, both Tatum and Taylor are clearly living in very different universes now — one in Hollywood’s Marvel multiverse, the other in the reality TV realm.

  • Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates
  • Channing Tatum on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live with the Roofman Cast
  • Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates
  • Channing Tatum on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live with the Roofman Cast

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates

Channing Tatum Finally Responds to Jax Taylor’s Repeated Claims They Were Roommates
By October 8, 2025
Indian Man Fighting With Russian Forces Surrenders to Ukrainian Army, Kyiv Claims

Indian Man Fighting With Russian Forces Surrenders to Ukrainian Army, Kyiv Claims
By October 8, 2025
Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors
By October 8, 2025
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams “Please, Just Stop” AI Deepfakes Hollywood AI actor

Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
By October 8, 2025
‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Trailer Liam Hemsworth Steps Into the Chaos as Geralt of Rivia

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Trailer: Liam Hemsworth Steps Into the Chaos as Geralt of Rivia
By October 8, 2025
PARTYNEXTDOOR Turns Up the Drama with “$$$ Film,” a Cinematic Tribute to His Drake Collaboration

PARTYNEXTDOOR Turns Up the Drama with “$$$ Film,” a Cinematic Tribute to His Drake Collaboration
By October 8, 2025
LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad

LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad
By October 8, 2025
Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design

Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams “Please, Just Stop” AI Deepfakes Hollywood AI actor

Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
By October 8, 2025
Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors
By October 8, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
To Top
Loading...