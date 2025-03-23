Connect with us

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Criticizes Marvel's 'Defenders Saga' for Cheap Production

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Criticizes Marvel’s ‘Defenders Saga’ for Cheap Production Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher Defenders Disney+ MCU Marvel Cinematic Universe

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Criticizes Marvel’s ‘Defenders Saga’ for Cheap Production

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has spoken out about the company’s past collaboration with Marvel Television, calling the production of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and other Defenders Saga shows “cheap.” Ted Sarandos, who oversaw Netflix’s content strategy during the height of the Marvel-Netflix partnership, shared his frustrations with the financial constraints imposed by Marvel Television, which operated independently from Marvel Studios and Disney at the time.

Sarandos on Marvel’s ‘Thrifty’ Production Approach

When Netflix debuted Daredevil in 2015, it was praised for its gritty, dark, and violent take on superhero storytelling, setting itself apart from the larger, more family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This success led to a spin-off series featuring other street-level heroes, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, which ultimately culminated in the crossover series The Defenders in 2017.

However, Ted Sarandos claims that Netflix constantly battled Marvel Television to improve the quality of the shows, but financial limitations often held them back. “On our shows, we were dealing with the old Marvel television regime, which operated independently at Disney. And they were thrifty. Every time we wanted to make the shows bigger or better, we had to bang on them. Our incentives were not well aligned. We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money.”

Ted Sarandos explained that Marvel’s budget-conscious approach often clashed with Netflix’s ambition to create top-tier content for Defenders, stating that Marvel producers kept whatever money they saved on production, which made it difficult to justify increased spending. “You want to work with people whose incentives are aligned with yours. When people are producing for you, they’re trying to produce as cheaply as possible. My incentive is to make it as great as possible. Every time we wanted to add something to the show to make it better, it was a fistfight.”

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special


The Future of the Defenders in the MCU

While the Defenders Saga gained a loyal fanbase, its future became uncertain when Marvel Television was shut down in 2019, and its properties reverted to Marvel Studios under Kevin Feige’s control. Many fans feared that characters like Daredevil, Kingpin, and The Punisher would never return, especially after Netflix cancelled all the Marvel shows in 2018 and 2019.

However, recent developments suggest that the Defenders characters are making a strong comeback in the MCU. Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) have already reprised their roles in the MCU, with Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) set to return in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Originally intended to be a complete reboot, Born Again has undergone major changes, and it now appears to be a continuation of the Netflix-era storyline. Several original cast members, such as Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), are rumoured to return as well.

With Marvel Studios now fully in control and Disney’s resources behind it, the future of these street-level heroes looks brighter than ever. While it remains unclear if Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), or Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be brought back, there is a strong possibility that more members of the Defenders could be reintroduced into the MCU in a much bigger way.

A Lesson for Future Collaborations

Ted Sarandos’ comments reflect the challenges of partnerships between streaming platforms and external studios. Netflix’s experience with Marvel Television on Defenders has likely shaped its approach to future content deals, emphasizing creative control and aligned financial incentives.

As Marvel Studios continues to expand the MCU on Disney+, fans can only hope that the return of Daredevil and his allies will be handled with the same level of care and quality that their stories deserve.


