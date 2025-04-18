Silver Surfer Soars as Galactus Looms in New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Connect with us

Julia Garner Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards (aka Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm (The Thing), and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm (the Human Torch)

Marvel Studios just dropped a brand-new trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it’s already setting fan theories ablaze. The two-and-a-half-minute clip gives us a deeper look into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot of Marvel’s First Family — and this time, the cosmic stakes are higher than ever, thanks to the ominous arrival of Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer and the looming presence of Galactus.

The trailer opens with a sweeping view of an alternate Earth that has evolved into a utopia, guided in part by the heroism and vision of the Fantastic Four. Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards (aka Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm (The Thing), and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm (the Human Torch) appear not just as superheroes but as global icons. The team is celebrated for building a peaceful world — one that feels both hopeful and fragile.

But peace never lasts in the MCU.

Enter Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer — sleek, ethereal, and intimidating. She crashes onto the scene not as a villain, but as a cosmic messenger with a chilling warning: “This Earth is marked for death.” Her scenes steal the show, as she effortlessly deflects the Human Torch, slices through explosions, and soars through the sky with cosmic grace. Julia Garner’s performance, although limited in dialogue, brings a fresh and commanding energy to the character, signalling that this version of the Surfer may be more powerful—and more tragic—than we’ve seen before.

The trailer is also the most action-packed peek we’ve had so far. Ben Grimm barrels through steel pillars, Reed Richards stretches into action, and the family’s dynamic chemistry is beginning to shine. These aren’t just rehashes of old powers — Marvel is clearly updating and refining how each character’s abilities work in a modern cinematic context.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

And then there’s Galactus. Though still shrouded in mystery, the trailer offers our first glimpse of the world-eater — a hulking figure stomping through a city, his presence causing chaos on a planetary scale. While fans will have to wait for the film’s release to see the full reveal, the buildup suggests a Galactus who is less a cartoonish giant and more a terrifying force of nature.

Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theatres on July 25, 2025, marking a new era for the MCU. The film is expected to be a foundational entry in Marvel’s next phase, setting the tone for its cosmic future.

With stunning visuals, a fresh cast, and a storyline that teeters between hopeful and apocalyptic, the latest trailer has done its job: Marvel fans are hyped. Whether you’re excited to see the Fantastic Four finally get their MCU spotlight or curious how Silver Surfer and Galactus will reshape the universe, this trailer promises a movie that could redefine Marvel’s multiverse — one cosmic battle at a time.


