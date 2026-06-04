Iranian Drone Strike on Kuwait Airport Kills Indian National, Injures Dozens Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

The attack came shortly after US forces conducted military operations against Iranian targets, including facilities on Qeshm Island in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

A deadly attack on Kuwait International Airport has intensified tensions across the Gulf region, leaving one person dead and more than 60 others injured as the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran faces renewed strain.

Kuwaiti authorities said drones and missiles struck the airport on Wednesday, causing significant damage to facilities and temporarily disrupting operations. The victim was later identified as an Indian national, while several other Indian citizens were reported among the injured.

The attack marks one of the most serious escalations in the Gulf since ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled earlier this year.

India Condemns Attack as Casualties Mount

India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the strike, confirming the death of an Indian citizen and injuries to multiple nationals.

In an official statement, New Delhi urged all parties involved in the conflict to cease hostilities and pursue diplomatic solutions. The incident has heightened concerns for thousands of expatriates living and working across the Gulf region.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry reported that at least 63 people sustained injuries, including airport staff and passengers caught in the attack.

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Kuwait Accuses Iran of Aggression

Kuwait’s Defence Ministry described the strike as a “criminal aggression,” stating that dozens of missiles and drones had been launched toward the country.

According to officials, many projectiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets, although debris and impacts still caused damage to civilian infrastructure. The Foreign Ministry said diplomatic missions were also affected during the assault.

In response, Kuwait summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires and ordered two Iranian diplomats to leave the country within 24 hours.

Iran and the United States Trade Blame

The attack came shortly after US forces conducted military operations against Iranian targets, including facilities on Qeshm Island in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initially claimed responsibility for attacks targeting US military assets in the Gulf but later denied striking Kuwait International Airport directly. Iranian officials argued that damage to the airport terminal was caused by a malfunctioning US-made Patriot missile interceptor.

The United States Central Command rejected the claim, insisting that Iran carried out a deliberate attack and accusing Tehran of escalating regional instability.

Strait of Hormuz Remains a Flashpoint

The latest confrontation underscores the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil and gas shipments.

The United States has maintained a naval blockade around parts of Iran’s Gulf coastline since April, arguing that the measures are necessary for regional security. Tehran has repeatedly condemned the blockade and vowed retaliation against what it calls unlawful aggression.

The ongoing dispute has already disrupted maritime traffic and raised concerns about global energy supplies.

Peace Talks Face New Challenges

The airport strike comes at a sensitive moment for US-Iran diplomacy. While both sides have expressed interest in reaching a broader agreement covering nuclear issues and regional security, negotiations have repeatedly stalled over key demands.

Donald Trump recently suggested that progress was being made toward a potential agreement, while Iranian officials accused Washington of constantly changing its negotiating positions.

With casualties mounting and military exchanges continuing across the Gulf, hopes for a lasting settlement appear increasingly uncertain. The latest violence highlights the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the risks of a wider regional conflict if diplomatic efforts fail.