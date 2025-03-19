Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

Jon Bernthal is back as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in Daredevil: Born Again, marking his return to the role since Netflix’s The Punisher ended in 2019. While his initial appearance in Born Again is brief, it serves as a “toe dip” into a darker, more complex version of Frank Castle—one that Bernthal has been eager to portray. And Marvel fans have more to look forward to: a standalone Punisher TV special is officially in the works for Disney+.

The Punisher’s Fiery Return in Daredevil: Born Again

Bernthal makes his Born Again debut in episode 4, in a tense reunion with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). The scene is anything but friendly—Castle nearly hacks off Daredevil’s head with an axe before the two settle into a confrontation. Jon Bernthal sees this as a powerful moment, not just for his character but for the overall tone of the series.

“Let’s see if there’s a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is,” Bernthal told Entertainment Weekly. “To make it difficult, to make it enormously psychologically complex, and to steer away from any cuteness or humour and really go full bore.”

For Bernthal’s Netflix-era Punisher fans, this signals a return to the gritty, brutal antihero they loved. Born Again positions Castle as the devil on Daredevil’s shoulder—a ruthless force that challenges Murdock’s moral dilemmas.

Marvel’s Overhaul: A More Authentic Frank Castle

Bernthal almost didn’t return to the role. Daredevil: Born Again initially had a more procedural feel, lacking a deep connection to Netflix’s Daredevil universe. Dissatisfied with how Frank Castle was being envisioned, Bernthal walked away from the project.

“Ultimately, I didn’t see it,” he explained. “I didn’t see the version of Frank that made sense. It was not something I was really interested in doing.”

Marvel Studios later overhauled the show, bringing in Dario Scardapane, a key writer from The Punisher, as the new showrunner. They also collaborated with Bernthal to develop Castle’s character properly, ensuring that his return felt true to the darker, more psychologically intense version of the Punisher that fans expect.

A Standalone, No-Holds-Barred Punisher Special

With his return in Born Again receiving strong support, Marvel greenlit a Punisher TV special for Disney+, similar to Werewolf by Night. Bernthal is not just starring—he’s also writing the project, working closely with Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard, We Own This City).

Jon Bernthal insists on a brutally honest portrayal of Frank Castle that doesn’t glorify violence but shows its consequences. “The story we’ve laid out is really special. It’s the visceral, psychologically complex, unforgiving, no-holds-barred version of Frank. Nothing is easy, and all violence has a cost,” he said.

Jon Bernthal has been deeply involved in the creative process, from pitching the story to writing the script. “I didn’t want them to just hand it to me. I had to earn it. The Marvel team has held me accountable every step of the way.”

What’s Next for The Punisher?

Bernthal is keeping tight-lipped about how much more Punisher fans will see beyond Born Again and the TV special. But he’s grateful for Marvel’s trust in him to shape Frank Castle’s future. “They have their vision for the Punisher, but they’re really giving me agency on how we get him there. And that means making sure it’s honest, authentic, and truthful.”

With Born Again season 2 on the horizon and a standalone Punisher project in the works, Jon Bernthal is set to deliver the most intense and compelling version of Frank Castle yet.