Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

Disney+

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

Screen Plunge
Published on

Jon Bernthal is back as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in Daredevil: Born Again, marking his return to the role since Netflix’s The Punisher ended in 2019. While his initial appearance in Born Again is brief, it serves as a “toe dip” into a darker, more complex version of Frank Castle—one that Bernthal has been eager to portray. And Marvel fans have more to look forward to: a standalone Punisher TV special is officially in the works for Disney+.

The Punisher’s Fiery Return in Daredevil: Born Again

Bernthal makes his Born Again debut in episode 4, in a tense reunion with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). The scene is anything but friendly—Castle nearly hacks off Daredevil’s head with an axe before the two settle into a confrontation. Jon Bernthal sees this as a powerful moment, not just for his character but for the overall tone of the series.

“Let’s see if there’s a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is,” Bernthal told Entertainment Weekly. “To make it difficult, to make it enormously psychologically complex, and to steer away from any cuteness or humour and really go full bore.”

For Bernthal’s Netflix-era Punisher fans, this signals a return to the gritty, brutal antihero they loved. Born Again positions Castle as the devil on Daredevil’s shoulder—a ruthless force that challenges Murdock’s moral dilemmas.

Marvel’s Overhaul: A More Authentic Frank Castle

Bernthal almost didn’t return to the role. Daredevil: Born Again initially had a more procedural feel, lacking a deep connection to Netflix’s Daredevil universe. Dissatisfied with how Frank Castle was being envisioned, Bernthal walked away from the project.

“Ultimately, I didn’t see it,” he explained. “I didn’t see the version of Frank that made sense. It was not something I was really interested in doing.”

Marvel Studios later overhauled the show, bringing in Dario Scardapane, a key writer from The Punisher, as the new showrunner. They also collaborated with Bernthal to develop Castle’s character properly, ensuring that his return felt true to the darker, more psychologically intense version of the Punisher that fans expect.

Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal’s The Accountant 2 Delivers Action, Twists, and the Ultimate Brotherly Showdown

A Standalone, No-Holds-Barred Punisher Special

With his return in Born Again receiving strong support, Marvel greenlit a Punisher TV special for Disney+, similar to Werewolf by Night. Bernthal is not just starring—he’s also writing the project, working closely with Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard, We Own This City).

Jon Bernthal insists on a brutally honest portrayal of Frank Castle that doesn’t glorify violence but shows its consequences. “The story we’ve laid out is really special. It’s the visceral, psychologically complex, unforgiving, no-holds-barred version of Frank. Nothing is easy, and all violence has a cost,” he said.

Jon Bernthal has been deeply involved in the creative process, from pitching the story to writing the script. “I didn’t want them to just hand it to me. I had to earn it. The Marvel team has held me accountable every step of the way.”

What’s Next for The Punisher?

Bernthal is keeping tight-lipped about how much more Punisher fans will see beyond Born Again and the TV special. But he’s grateful for Marvel’s trust in him to shape Frank Castle’s future. “They have their vision for the Punisher, but they’re really giving me agency on how we get him there. And that means making sure it’s honest, authentic, and truthful.”

With Born Again season 2 on the horizon and a standalone Punisher project in the works, Jon Bernthal is set to deliver the most intense and compelling version of Frank Castle yet.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm James Gunn and Peter Safran The Penguin

Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm
By March 19, 2025
Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special
By March 19, 2025
Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’

Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’
By March 19, 2025
How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations

How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations
By March 18, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...