Tamil Blockbuster ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Set to Release On Netflix

The much-awaited Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Nithya Menen and Ravi Mohan, is finally making its way to streaming platforms. After a successful theatrical run, the film is set for its OTT debut on Netflix on February 11, 2025, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

A Box Office Success

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies, Kadhalikka Neramillai was the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It was released in theatres on January 14, 2025, and received immense appreciation from critics and audiences.

The romantic comedy explores themes of motherhood, societal expectations, and relationships, making it heartwarming yet thought-provoking. Its soulful music, composed by A.R. Rahman, the legendary “Mozart of Madras,” adds to its charm.

Kadhalikka Neramillai is coming soon to Netflix on 11 February, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!#KadhalikkaNeramillaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/nuAQsDsjy9 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 6, 2025

Where to Watch ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ on OTT

The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting February 11, 2025. Viewers across India and worldwide can watch the movie in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—ensuring a broader reach for audiences who missed it in theatres.

Netflix announced the digital release with a post stating:

“Kadhalikka Neramillai is coming soon to Netflix on 11 February in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi!”

Plot Summary: A Unique Take on Motherhood

Kadhalikka Neramillai presents a refreshing take on love, independence, and unexpected twists in life. The story follows Shriya Chandramohan (played by Nithya Menen), a single woman who, after a painful breakup, decides to embrace motherhood through IVF. However, a mix-up at the fertility clinic leads to her being inseminated with the sperm of Siddharth (Ravi Mohan), a Bengaluru-based structural engineer.

Unaware of each other’s existence, their lives take an unexpected turn when fate brings them together years later. The film beautifully navigates themes of love, responsibility, and family dynamics, offering a perfect blend of romance, humour, and drama.

Director’s Inspiration for the Film

Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi revealed that the idea for the movie stemmed from a casual conversation among friends.

“The storytelling aspect has always excited me. That is why I came here to make films. This idea brewed when friends met over a cup of coffee, and we found it interesting,” she shared in an interview.

“I wanted to make a film that would make everyone feel good at this point in time,” she added, emphasizing the film’s uplifting and entertaining nature.

Star-Studded Cast

The film features a stellar cast, including Nithya Menen as Shriya Chandramohan, Ravi Mohan as Siddharth, Yogi Babu as Gowda, Vinay Rai as Sethuraman, John Kokken as Karan, Rohaan Singh as Parthiv

With a mix of comedy, romance, and unexpected twists, the cast delivers powerful performances that keep the audience engaged.

With its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and memorable music, Kadhalikka Neramillai is a film that resonates with audiences of all ages. Whether you missed it in theatres or want to relive the magic, the Netflix release on February 11 is the perfect opportunity to experience this Tamil blockbuster.