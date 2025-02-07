Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” Exposes Belle Gibson’s Wellness Scam and the Dark Side of Social Media Fame

Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” Exposes Belle Gibson’s Wellness Scam and the Dark Side of Social Media Fame Alternative Welness Influencers Scams Digital Scams

Book Adaptation

Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” Exposes Belle Gibson’s Wellness Scam and the Dark Side of Social Media Fame

Belle Gibson’s success led to The Whole Pantry, a lifestyle app promoting holistic wellness. Apple featured it in its App Store and planned to pre-install it on the Apple Watch. She also secured a book deal with Penguin, further cementing her status as a wellness icon.
Screen Plunge
Published on

Netflix’s latest true-crime drama, Apple Cider Vinegar, revisits one of Australia’s most notorious wellness scams—the rise and fall of Belle Gibson. Once a beloved influencer who claimed to have cured terminal brain cancer through diet and alternative medicine, Gibson was ultimately exposed as a fraud, deceiving thousands of followers and major companies like Apple and Penguin Books with her wellness scam.

Created by Samantha Strauss, the six-episode series is based on The Woman Who Fooled the World, a book by investigative journalists Nick Toscano and Beau Donelly, who first uncovered Gibson’s deception in 2015. Starring Kaitlyn Dever in a chillingly convincing performance, Apple Cider Vinegar explores how social media, misinformation, and the wellness industry enabled Gibson’s rise—and her inevitable downfall.

The Making of a Wellness Guru

Belle Gibson’s story began in the early days of Instagram, where she presented herself as a young mother battling malignant brain cancer. Rejecting traditional medical treatments like chemotherapy, she claimed to have healed herself naturally through “nutrition, patience, determination, and love.” This inspiring yet entirely fabricated tale earned her a massive following and lucrative business deals.

Belle Gibson’s success led to The Whole Pantry, a lifestyle app promoting holistic wellness. Apple featured it in its App Store and planned to pre-install it on the Apple Watch. She also secured a book deal with Penguin, further cementing her status as a wellness icon.

However, Gibson’s empire was built on lies. She had never been diagnosed with cancer, had fabricated details about her life—including her age—and had failed to donate promised proceeds to charities. As investigative journalists dug more profound, her story unravelled, leading to widespread public outrage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Australia & NZ (@netflixanz)

Netflix’s Take: The Dangerous Appeal of Alternative Wellness

Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar takes a nuanced approach, exposing Belle Gibson’s fraud and exploring why people fall for such deceptions. The series introduces fictional characters like Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a rising wellness influencer who promotes extreme diets over medical treatments, and Lucy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey), a cancer patient desperately seeking alternatives to brutal chemotherapy.

Samantha Strauss, the show’s creator, emphasizes that the allure of alternative medicine often stems from frustration with conventional healthcare. “The promise of an easier, prettier solution is intoxicating,” she explains. The series highlights how misinformation spreads through social media, creating echo chambers where desperate individuals cling to false hope.

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

A True Story “Based on a Lie”

In a clever narrative choice, the show presents events through multiple perspectives and a scrambled timeline, avoiding a simple hero-villain dynamic. A disclaimer before each episode reminds viewers that Apple Cider Vinegar is “a true story based on a lie,” reinforcing the theme of deception.

Additionally, the show repeatedly assures audiences that “Belle Gibson has not been paid for the recreation of her story,” likely a response to Netflix’s past controversies, such as paying fake heiress Anna Sorokin for Inventing Anna.

Belle Gibson’s Legacy: A Warning for the Digital Age

Although Australian courts fined Gibson $410,000 for misleading consumers, she has reportedly failed to pay and continues to be scrutinized. The show leaves her fate open-ended, with Dever’s Belle breaking the fourth wall to tell viewers to “Google it for themselves.”

As Apple Cider Vinegar thrusts Gibson back into the global spotlight, its more profound message is clear: In the age of social media, misinformation is a powerful tool that can uplift influencers and endanger lives, and alternative wellness scams have a way of getting under your skin.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Records Founder, Dies at 54—Hip-Hop Mourns a Legend 50 Cent BET Jay Z DMX Ja Rule Ashanti

Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Records Founder, Dies at 54—Hip-Hop Mourns a Legend
By February 6, 2025
Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack School Shooting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson King Carl XVI Gustaf

Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting: 10 Dead in Shocking School Attack
By February 5, 2025
Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” Exposes Belle Gibson’s Wellness Scam and the Dark Side of Social Media Fame Alternative Welness Influencers Scams Digital Scams

Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” Exposes Belle Gibson’s Wellness Scam and the Dark Side of Social Media Fame
By February 7, 2025
Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’ Delivers High-Altitude Thrills with Mark Wahlberg

Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’ Delivers High-Altitude Thrills with Mark Wahlberg
By February 6, 2025
Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Politico’s $8 Million Government Funding Donald Trump

Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Politico’s $8 Million Government Funding
By February 6, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment SIDBI MSME Outlook Survey

SIDBI Launches First Edition of MSME Outlook Survey to Gauge Business Sentiment
By February 6, 2025
ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification ideaForge smart mini UAV drone technology Indian Army

ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification
By February 3, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands
By January 28, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release Malcom James McComick Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Posthumous Track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Album Drop

Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release
To Top
Loading...