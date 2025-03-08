Connect with us

Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario Sees Resurgence on Netflix a Decade After Its Release

Taylor Sheridan's Sicario Sees Resurgence on Netflix a Decade After Its Release

Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario Sees Resurgence on Netflix a Decade After Its Release

Taylor Sheridan’s acclaimed crime thriller Sicario has made a surprising return to the spotlight, landing in Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 chart nearly a decade after its original release. The 2015 film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and featuring a star-studded cast led by Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro, has once again captivated audiences, proving its lasting appeal.

Sicario’s Resurgence on Streaming

Sicario debuted on Netflix on March 1, 2025, and within just two days, it secured the No. 8 spot on the platform’s Top 10 chart for the week of February 24 to March 2. It stood out as the highest-ranking film older than three years, competing with more recent releases such as Venom: The Last Dance (No. 1) and Despicable Me 4 (No. 2). Even more impressively, by March 7, Sicario had climbed to No. 2 on Netflix’s daily ranking, hinting at its potential to rise even further.

This unexpected resurgence highlights the enduring appeal of Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling and Denis  Villeneuve’s masterful direction. Sicario initially grossed $85 million against a $30 million budget and earned a 92% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its success led to the 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, though the latter did not achieve the same critical acclaim.

Why Is Sicario Trending Again?

The renewed interest in Sicario can be attributed to several factors. First, Taylor Sheridan has solidified himself as a dominant force in entertainment, particularly in television. His Yellowstone franchise, including prequels 1883 and 1923, has been a massive success on Paramount+, alongside other hit series such as Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Special Ops: Lioness. His name now carries significant weight, drawing audiences back to his earlier work.

Denis Villeneuve has since become one of Hollywood’s most respected directors, with critically acclaimed films like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune series. With Dune: Part Two recently dominating box offices, many viewers may have been inspired to revisit Sicario, one of his earlier hits.

Denis Villeneuve Teases ‘Dune: Messiah’ as the Third Chapter in His Epic Trilogy

The presence of a strong cast also plays a role. Emily Blunt, who portrays the film’s protagonist, remains a beloved actress with recent hits like A Quiet Place and Oppenheimer. Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin, both of whom delivered memorable performances in Sicario, have continued their successful careers, keeping interest in the film alive.

The Streaming Effect on Classic Films

Netflix has a history of reviving older films by making them available to a wider audience. The platform’s algorithm often promotes high-quality, well-reviewed films, and Sicario fits this mold. With an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has remained a favorite among viewers, further fueling its current success.

As Sicario continues to gain traction on Netflix, it solidifies Taylor Sheridan’s reputation as a powerhouse storyteller whose work remains relevant long after its initial release. Whether this resurgence sparks renewed interest in the Sicario franchise or leads to new Taylor Sheridan projects, it’s clear that audiences still have an appetite for his gripping, intense narratives.

With its mix of suspense, stunning cinematography, and compelling performances, Sicario remains one of the defining crime thrillers of the 21st century—and now, a new generation of viewers is discovering its brilliance.


