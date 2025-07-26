Connect with us

Vanessa Kirby Stars in Netflix's Night Always Comes, A Gripping Thriller Based on Willy Vlautin's Novel

Netflix is gearing up for one of its most powerful releases of the year with Night Always Comes, a raw, character-driven thriller starring and produced by Emmy and Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby. Directed by Benjamin Caron (The Crown), the movie lands on Netflix on August 15, and early buzz suggests it could be a breakout title of the summer.

Based on the critically acclaimed 2021 novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes unfolds across a single harrowing night in Portland, Oregon. Vanessa Kirby plays Lynette, a desperate woman racing against time to secure a home for her family before it’s lost forever. Through back alleys, foreclosed buildings, and gentrified neighborhoods, Lynette confronts her haunted past while risking everything for a shot at a better future.



According to director Benjamin Caron, Night Always Comes is about “quiet heroism, survival, and sacrifice,” asking hard-hitting questions like: Who gets to feel safe—and at what cost? It’s a story pulsing with tension, emotional depth, and real-world resonance.

“Vanessa brings a beautifully wild energy to Lynette, making her unpredictable and deeply human,” Benjamin Caron says. “Her journey is a study in propulsion—every reckless decision is a bid to outrun her past.”

The all-star ensemble cast of Netflix’s Night Always Comes, apart from Vanessa Kirby, includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stephan James, Zack Gottsagen, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park, and Michael Kelly. Vanessa Kirby’s dual role as lead actress and producer gave her creative influence throughout the film’s development. Her previous collaboration with Benjamin Caron on The Crown helped shape a strong artistic foundation for the project.

 

A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

For fans of Pieces of a Woman, Uncut Gems, and other emotionally intense cinema, Night Always Comes promises a potent mix of vulnerability, urgency, and suspense. Shot entirely in Portland, the city is not just a backdrop but a living character—its stark contrasts mirroring Lynette’s inner turmoil.

The screenplay, written by Sarah Conradt (Mothers’ Instinct), remains faithful to Willy Vlautin’s Night Always Comes source material while amplifying its cinematic potential. Caron notes the adaptation “injects immediacy” and ensures that viewers “feel every blow, betrayal, and flicker of hope.”

With rising anticipation, Benjamin Caron’s Night Always Comes is poised to become a major streaming event this August. Whether you’re in it for the emotional gut punches or Vanessa Kirby’s stunning performance, this Netflix original is not to be missed.


