Pierce Brosnan Trades the Tux for Gloves in “Giant,” a Gripping Biopic on British Boxing Legend Prince Naseem Hamed

2025’s most anticipated sports biopic isn’t American—it’s a gritty, inspiring underdog tale from the streets of Sheffield. Giant, the upcoming film from director Rowan Athale, tells the true story of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed, whose rise to superstardom in the ’90s made him one of the most electrifying figures in boxing history. Leading the cast are James Bond icon Pierce Brosnan as Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and BAFTA winner Amir El-Masry as Hamed himself.

Backed by none other than Sylvester Stallone—who executive produces the film under his Balboa Productions banner—Giant brings to life a story filled with charisma, controversy, and unmatched confidence. Naseem ‘Naz’ Hamed’s story is more than just about belts and bouts; it’s about breaking barriers, confronting racism and Islamophobia, and dazzling the world with a style all his own.







The trailer, which dropped this week, promises a blend of powerful character drama and adrenaline-pumping ring action. Pierce Brosnan’s portrayal of Brendan Ingle—a steelworker turned trainer—grounds the film with emotional heft. As Brendan Ingle famously told Naseem Hamed, “Show the bastards you’re better than them,” the movie echoes themes of resilience, mentorship, and cultural pride.

Amir El-Masry’s transformation into Naseem ‘Naz’ Hamed is uncanny. From the cocky bravado to the jaw-dropping ring entrances, he captures Prince Naseem Hamid’s signature flash with conviction. It’s no surprise Amir El-Masry has been a rising star in global cinema, with past appearances in The Crown, A Haunting in Venice, and the BAFTA-nominated Limbo.

Set in 1980s and ’90s Britain, Sylvester Stallone produced Giant doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities Naseem Hamed faced. The son of Yemeni immigrants, Naseem Hamed was underestimated, mocked, and vilified—until he became an unstoppable force with a featherweight belt and global fanbase. At the heart of it all is his bond with Ingle, a relationship that defied class and cultural divides.

Behind the scenes, Giant has benefited from the UK’s new Independent Film Tax Credit, which has enabled the production to be relocated fully to Leeds. For fans of authentic British cinema, that’s a big win. True Brit Entertainment will handle UK distribution, while AGC International will manage global rights.

Director Rowan Athale—known for Strange But True and Gangs of London—describes Giant as “visceral, entertaining, and emotionally rich.” Judging by the trailer and its pedigree, the film could follow in the footsteps of Creed and Ali as a modern boxing classic.

Pierce Brosnan’s Giant is set to hit theatres later in 2025. And when it does, don’t be surprised if this powerful, character-driven knockout lands right in the middle of awards season conversations.