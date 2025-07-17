Connect with us

Eric Bana Stuns in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ — A Must-Watch Crime Thriller Set in Yosemite

Netflix

Netflix’s Untamed is taking viewers by storm, and it’s easy to see why. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Yosemite National Park, this gritty six-episode crime drama combines atmospheric storytelling with sharp performances, particularly from its leading man, Eric Bana. The result is a slow-burning, emotionally layered thriller that peels back both crime and character with remarkable precision.

Written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Elle Smith, Untamed thrusts us into the wilderness—literally. Eric Bana’s Untamed story begins when two climbers witness a woman plummet off the towering granite monolith known as El Capitan. But what first appears to be a tragic accident quickly spirals into something far darker. Enter Kyle Turner (played by a steely and complex Eric Bana), a no-nonsense special agent from the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB), who is called in to unravel the truth.



Eric Bana’s Kyle Turner’s arrival unsettles the local ranger team in Netflix’s Untamed, particularly LAPD transplant Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), a single mom who becomes his reluctant partner. Together, they investigate the woman’s identity—Jane Doe #1711—and the strange clues that suggest her death was no accident. As Turner digs deeper, it becomes clear this case is as much about confronting his own demons as it is about finding a killer.

Why ‘Untamed’ Is One of Netflix’s Best Mystery Thrillers

The magic of Eric Bana’s Netflix series Untamed lies in its setting and tone. Yosemite isn’t just a location—it’s a character, and the show uses its sweeping landscapes, remote forests, and eerie silence to amplify every moment of tension. The natural beauty sharply contrasts with the grim events unfolding, making the mystery all the more haunting.

In Netflix’s Untamed Eric Bana delivers a career-best performance as Turner, striking a balance between gruff stoicism and raw vulnerability. His chemistry with Santiago’s Vasquez is equally compelling, offering a fresh dynamic that resists the usual tropes of mentor-mentee or romantic partners. Both characters are wounded, guarded, and deeply human.

What sets Untamed apart in the crowded genre of crime dramas is its deliberate pace. The storytelling is patient, unfolding with care as layers of the case—and the characters—are gradually revealed. Flashbacks, Indigenous cultural references, and environmental politics all enrich the narrative, making it both urgent and timeless.

 

A Series Rooted in Nature and Human Nature

Beyond the mystery, Netflix’s Untamed is a study of human instincts—control, grief, survival, and the hunger for justice. As Turner and Vasquez push deeper into both the forest and the case, we’re reminded that the wilderness doesn’t just hide predators—it reflects them.

For fans of True Detective, Broadchurch, or The Fall, Untamed is essential viewing. It’s not just another whodunit—it’s a beautifully crafted exploration of crime, memory, and redemption in one of the wildest places on Earth.


