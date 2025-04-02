‘Bring Her Back’: The Phillipou Brothers Deliver Another Haunting Horror Experience

After their explosive directorial debut with Talk to Me, Danny and Michael Philippou (Phillipou Brothers) return with Bring Her Back, a chilling new horror film set to hit theatres on May 30. The Australian filmmaking duo, who first gained recognition through YouTube, stunned audiences with Talk to Me, which became A24’s highest-grossing horror film to date. Now, they are back with a deeply personal and terrifying new story that blends psychological horror with supernatural dread.

A Haunting Tale of Trauma and Rituals

The details surrounding Bring Her Back remain shrouded in secrecy, but the film’s first trailer, recently released by A24, offers a glimpse into its unsettling premise. Academy Award-nominated actress Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) stars as a foster mother caring for a brother and sister who witness a terrifying ritual in her secluded home. While the trailer is intentionally vague, its eerie atmosphere and cryptic imagery suggest a story filled with dark secrets, grief, and the supernatural.

The Philippou brothers have hinted that Bring Her Back is a much more emotionally raw film than A24’s Talk to Me. At a recent preview event in Los Angeles, they revealed that the film’s production coincided with the death of a close family friend, which profoundly influenced their storytelling. Michael Philippou described how their grief seeped into the script, turning scenes that were initially meant to be purely scary into something far more sorrowful and emotionally charged.

“The grief was so raw and real and in the moment that we had no way of properly processing it,” Michael Philippou explained. “There was no time to sort through those emotions, and they sort of pulled themselves out into the script. Scenes that were designed to be scary sort of turned sad.” This emotional depth suggests that Bring Her Back will not only terrify audiences but also deliver a poignant exploration of loss and trauma.

The Next Evolution of the Phillipou Brothers’ Horror Style

With Talk to Me, the Philippous proved that they could craft horror films that go beyond simple jump scares, creating a narrative that resonates on a deeper psychological level. The use of grief as a central theme in Bring Her Back suggests that they are continuing to explore the intersection of fear and human emotion.

A24 has become known for producing some of the most innovative horror films of the past decade, and Bring Her Back appears to fit perfectly within their lineup of elevated horror. The trailer teases unnerving visuals, disturbing rituals, and a creeping sense of dread, all of which indicate that this film will be another unsettling yet compelling entry in the horror genre.

A Must-Watch Horror Film in 2025

With Sally Hawkins leading the cast and the Philippou brothers at the helm, Bring Her Back is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated horror films of the year. Its blend of supernatural terror and emotional depth could make it a standout in a genre that often leans on spectacle over substance.

Fans of Talk to Me and psychological horror won’t want to miss Bring Her Back when it arrives in theatres on May 30.Watch the Bring Her Back trailer here –