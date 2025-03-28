Josh Hartnett Takes on High-Stakes Action in ‘Fight or Flight’ – A Thrilling Airborne Showdown

Josh Hartnett is back in action; this time, he’s battling assassins at 37,000 feet. The first Fight or Flight trailer has just been released by Vertical Entertainment, giving audiences a glimpse of Josh Hartnett’s latest high-octane thriller. Known for his role in Oppenheimer, the actor stars as Lucas Reyes, an exiled American agent with one last chance to redeem himself. His mission? Track down a high-value international target onboard a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco—a task that quickly turns into a fight for survival when deadly assassins infiltrate the plane with orders to eliminate them both.

Directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona, Fight or Flight promises an intense blend of suspense, action, and adrenaline-pumping sequences. Alongside Hartnett, the film features an impressive cast, including Katee Sackhoff, best known for The Mandalorian, as well as Charithra Chandran and Julian Kostov.

Josh Hartnett’s Action Hero Resurgence

The past few years have seen a resurgence of Josh Hartnett, largely thanks to his scene-stealing performance in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning biopic. Since then, Hartnett has been making waves across Hollywood, appearing in critically acclaimed projects like The Bear, the Emmy-winning series led by Jeremy Allen White, and Trap, an M. Night Shyamalan horror-thriller that gained popularity on Netflix after its theatrical debut on Max.

Josh Hartnett has long been a fan-favourite in action and thriller films, having starred in the 2001 military epic Black Hawk Down alongside Ewan McGregor, as well as the stylish neo-noir crime drama Lucky Number Slevin, where he shared the screen with Morgan Freeman. His career has seen a mix of big-budget blockbusters and indie gems, and with Fight or Flight, he seems poised to reclaim his status as a full-fledged action star.

A High-Stakes Thriller in the Sky

Fight or Flight trailer gives a sneak peek into a classic action setup with a modern twist, as Reyes finds himself trapped on a plane filled with assassins determined to take him down. In an era where audiences love high-stakes, contained thrillers, this film seems ready to deliver an experience reminiscent of Air Force One and Non-Stop but with a fresh take on aerial action sequences.

The trailer teases intense combat choreography, gripping tension, and a relentless pace as Hartnett’s character fights to survive against impossible odds. With cinematic aerial battles and high-flying action, Fight or Flight looks to be a pulse-pounding ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

When to Watch ‘Fight or Flight’

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Josh Hartnett’s return to action. Fight or Flight is set to hit theatres on May 9, promising a nonstop action spectacle that will test its hero’s endurance, skill, and determination. With a star-studded cast, an exciting premise, and Hartnett leading the charge, this film could be one of the most thrilling action releases of the year.