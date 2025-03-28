Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Josh Hartnett Takes on High-Stakes Action in ‘Fight or Flight’ – A Thrilling Airborne Showdown

Josh Hartnett Takes on High-Stakes Action in ‘Fight or Flight’ – A Thrilling Airborne Showdown

Movies & Documentaries

Josh Hartnett Takes on High-Stakes Action in ‘Fight or Flight’ – A Thrilling Airborne Showdown

Screen Plunge
Published on

Josh Hartnett is back in action; this time, he’s battling assassins at 37,000 feet. The first Fight or Flight trailer has just been released by Vertical Entertainment, giving audiences a glimpse of Josh Hartnett’s latest high-octane thriller. Known for his role in Oppenheimer, the actor stars as Lucas Reyes, an exiled American agent with one last chance to redeem himself. His mission? Track down a high-value international target onboard a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco—a task that quickly turns into a fight for survival when deadly assassins infiltrate the plane with orders to eliminate them both.

Directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona, Fight or Flight promises an intense blend of suspense, action, and adrenaline-pumping sequences. Alongside Hartnett, the film features an impressive cast, including Katee Sackhoff, best known for The Mandalorian, as well as Charithra Chandran and Julian Kostov.

Josh Hartnett’s Action Hero Resurgence

The past few years have seen a resurgence of Josh Hartnett, largely thanks to his scene-stealing performance in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning biopic. Since then, Hartnett has been making waves across Hollywood, appearing in critically acclaimed projects like The Bear, the Emmy-winning series led by Jeremy Allen White, and Trap, an M. Night Shyamalan horror-thriller that gained popularity on Netflix after its theatrical debut on Max.

Josh Hartnett has long been a fan-favourite in action and thriller films, having starred in the 2001 military epic Black Hawk Down alongside Ewan McGregor, as well as the stylish neo-noir crime drama Lucky Number Slevin, where he shared the screen with Morgan Freeman. His career has seen a mix of big-budget blockbusters and indie gems, and with Fight or Flight, he seems poised to reclaim his status as a full-fledged action star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fight or Flight (@fightorflightmovie)

A High-Stakes Thriller in the Sky

Fight or Flight trailer gives a sneak peek into a classic action setup with a modern twist, as Reyes finds himself trapped on a plane filled with assassins determined to take him down. In an era where audiences love high-stakes, contained thrillers, this film seems ready to deliver an experience reminiscent of Air Force One and Non-Stop but with a fresh take on aerial action sequences.

The trailer teases intense combat choreography, gripping tension, and a relentless pace as Hartnett’s character fights to survive against impossible odds. With cinematic aerial battles and high-flying action, Fight or Flight looks to be a pulse-pounding ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

When to Watch ‘Fight or Flight’

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Josh Hartnett’s return to action. Fight or Flight is set to hit theatres on May 9, promising a nonstop action spectacle that will test its hero’s endurance, skill, and determination. With a star-studded cast, an exciting premise, and Hartnett leading the charge, this film could be one of the most thrilling action releases of the year.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch
By March 27, 2025
Four U.S. Soldiers Killed in Training Accident in Lithuania US Military Ukraine Russia War Belarus Baltic Countries NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Four U.S. Soldiers Killed in Training Accident in Lithuania: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Confirms
By March 27, 2025
Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Josh Hartnett Takes on High-Stakes Action in ‘Fight or Flight’ – A Thrilling Airborne Showdown

Josh Hartnett Takes on High-Stakes Action in ‘Fight or Flight’ – A Thrilling Airborne Showdown
By March 28, 2025
Drake’s IMAX-Shot ‘Nokia’ Video Set to Drop on March 31 PartyNextDoor GIve Me a Hug $$$4U $ome $exy $ongs 4 u

Drake’s IMAX-Shot ‘Nokia’ Video Set to Drop on March 31
By March 28, 2025
Nicole Kidman’s Thriller ‘Holland’ on Amazon Prime Video Fails to Deliver Excitement

Nicole Kidman’s Thriller ‘Holland’ on Amazon Prime Video Fails to Deliver Excitement
By March 28, 2025
BYD’s 5-Minute Supercharger Shakes Up the EV Market Challenging Tesla’s Dominance Elon Musk Wang Chuanfu EV Charger

BYD’s 5-Minute Supercharger Shakes Up the EV Market, Challenging Tesla’s Dominance
By March 28, 2025
10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars Skycoach

10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars
By March 28, 2025
The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device Online Casino Playstation XBox Nintendo Switch Epic Games Fortnite

The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device
By March 27, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars Skycoach

10 Reasons Why Not Only Kids, But Also Adults Can Play Brawl Stars
By March 28, 2025
The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device Online Casino Playstation XBox Nintendo Switch Epic Games Fortnite

The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device
By March 27, 2025
Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch
By March 27, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
To Top
Loading...