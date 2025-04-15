Connect with us

Post Malone Announces New Album with 35 Songs in the Works

Album Announcement

Post Malone dropped exciting news ahead of his Coachella 2025 headlining performancea brand-new album is on the way. Speaking at an intimate party hosted by Poppi, the prebiotic soda brand he invested in early, the genre-bending artist opened up about his nerves, music, and what fans can expect next.

“I’m terrified,” Post Malone admitted,  referring to the pressure of closing out both weekends of Coachella on April 13 and 20. “They want me to do something crazy,” he teased — though he kept the details under wraps.

The New Album: 35 Songs and Counting

Posty revealed he’s been deep in studio sessions, already recording around 35 songs for the upcoming project. While the album is still in progress, he’s clear about the vibe:

“It’s just a matter of which one’s rock, and which one’s sock,”

This new body of work continues Malone’s country journey, with multiple writing and recording trips to Nashville. He’s been collaborating with artists like Ernest, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett in a relaxed, jam-session style. “We just sit and f—ing talk and make songs,” he said.

From Country Hits to Stadiums

Post Malone’s last album, F-1 Trillion, marked a major pivot into country music — and the response was massive. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and featured the Hot 100-topping single “I Had Some Help” with Morgan WallenHe’s also up for Album of the Year in May at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Next, he’s heading out on his first stadium tour, the Big Ass World Tour, with Jelly Roll joining him on the road. His shift into country hasn’t just expanded his sound — it’s helped elevate him to a new level of stardom.

Bringing Back the Fun

Reflecting on his journey since 2022, Post shared how his last few albums (Twelve Carat Toothache, Austin) were about slowing down and emotionally expressing what he was going through. But F-1 Trillion changed that.

“I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on the record,” Post Malone said. “And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. We’re going to attempt to do it again.”

Though Post Malone didn’t debut new music during his Coachella set, he confirmed that new music is coming very soon. And if his track record holds, we may see another album before 2025 is out.

With 35 songs in progress, a country-inspired momentum, and a love for music at the center of it all, Post Malone’s next era promises to be his most exciting yet.


