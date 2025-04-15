Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set

Green Day’s headlining debut at Coachella 2025 wasn’t just a showcase of rock nostalgia — it was also a platform for political expression. The punk rock trio used their Saturday night performance to speak out on global issues, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong altering lyrics to reference the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

While performing the band’s 2004 track “Jesus of Suburbia”, Billie Joe Armstrong swapped a key line to spotlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine,” Billie Joe Armstrong sang.

Replacing the original lyric, “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized.” The moment was a pointed and emotional reference, in line with Green Day’s long history of political activism through music.

This wasn’t the first time Armstrong has modified lyrics to make a political statement. Just last month in Australia, he altered the same song with a jab at U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, asking, “Am I retarded, or am I just J.D. Vance?” — another reminder that Green Day remains unapologetically vocal, decades into their career.

A Set Fueled by Rebellion and Relevance

Green Day’s hour-and-a-half Coachella set was packed with the kind of career-defining hits that have made them generational icons, from “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around” to “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” Yet, it was the politically charged moments that elevated their performance from mere entertainment to a larger act of protest.

Before launching into “Holiday,” Billie Joe Armstrong declared, “This song is anti-war.” He opened the set with “American Idiot” and made his stance clear: “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda.” These moments underscored how Green Day’s music continues to resonate as a critique of political hypocrisy and social unrest.

The band’s performance followed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ appearance on a neighbouring stage, where he introduced indie artist Clairo and condemned the current U.S. administration. The pairing of punk rock and progressive politics gave Coachella an unexpected edge this year — and Green Day fully leaned into it.

Fan Connection and the Power of Punk

Beyond the political messaging, Green Day delivered a performance steeped in connection and charisma. During “Know Your Enemy,” Billie Joe Armstrong brought a young fan named Brooke on stage to sing alongside him. Her stunned reaction was pure joy — a moment of unfiltered emotion in the middle of a high-energy set. Later, another fan was handed Armstrong’s guitar to play the closing number “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

These unscripted gestures are part of what sets Green Day apart. They not only invite the crowd into their performance — they trust them to take part in it. That level of engagement is rare and a testament to the band’s enduring authenticity.

At a festival known more for glitter and viral moments than political fire, Green Day brought both substance and spectacle. Their Coachella set reminded fans that punk is still protest — and Green Day, decades on, is still leading the charge.