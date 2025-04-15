Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set

Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set Bernie Sanders Billie Joe Armstrong JD Vance

Coachella

Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set

Sound Plunge
Published on

Green Day’s headlining debut at Coachella 2025 wasn’t just a showcase of rock nostalgia — it was also a platform for political expression. The punk rock trio used their Saturday night performance to speak out on global issues, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong altering lyrics to reference the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

While performing the band’s 2004 track “Jesus of Suburbia”, Billie Joe Armstrong swapped a key line to spotlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine,” Billie Joe Armstrong sang.

Replacing the original lyric, “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized.” The moment was a pointed and emotional reference, in line with Green Day’s long history of political activism through music.

This wasn’t the first time Armstrong has modified lyrics to make a political statement. Just last month in Australia, he altered the same song with a jab at U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, asking, “Am I retarded, or am I just J.D. Vance?” — another reminder that Green Day remains unapologetically vocal, decades into their career.

A Set Fueled by Rebellion and Relevance

Green Day’s hour-and-a-half Coachella set was packed with the kind of career-defining hits that have made them generational icons, from “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around” to “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” Yet, it was the politically charged moments that elevated their performance from mere entertainment to a larger act of protest.

Before launching into “Holiday,” Billie Joe Armstrong declared, “This song is anti-war.” He opened the set with “American Idiot” and made his stance clear: “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda.” These moments underscored how Green Day’s music continues to resonate as a critique of political hypocrisy and social unrest.

The band’s performance followed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ appearance on a neighbouring stage, where he introduced indie artist Clairo and condemned the current U.S. administration. The pairing of punk rock and progressive politics gave Coachella an unexpected edge this year — and Green Day fully leaned into it.

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over Alleged War Crimes in Gaza

Fan Connection and the Power of Punk

Beyond the political messaging, Green Day delivered a performance steeped in connection and charisma. During “Know Your Enemy,” Billie Joe Armstrong brought a young fan named Brooke on stage to sing alongside him. Her stunned reaction was pure joy — a moment of unfiltered emotion in the middle of a high-energy set. Later, another fan was handed Armstrong’s guitar to play the closing number “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

These unscripted gestures are part of what sets Green Day apart. They not only invite the crowd into their performance — they trust them to take part in it. That level of engagement is rare and a testament to the band’s enduring authenticity.

At a festival known more for glitter and viral moments than political fire, Green Day brought both substance and spectacle. Their Coachella set reminded fans that punk is still protest — and Green Day, decades on, is still leading the charge.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant Joe McMoneagle

CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant
By April 16, 2025
Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns

Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns
By April 15, 2025
Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face” Days Before Dreamboy

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face”
By April 15, 2025
CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant Joe McMoneagle

CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant
By April 16, 2025
Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set Bernie Sanders Billie Joe Armstrong JD Vance

Green Day References Israel-Palestine War During Politically Charged Coachella Set
By April 16, 2025
Netflix Saddles Up for Romance and Rivalry in New Western Drama Ransom Canyon Josh Duhamel Minka Kelly James Brolin Yellowstone Western Texas Hill Country

Netflix Saddles Up for Romance and Rivalry in New Western Drama Ransom Canyon
By April 15, 2025
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case Lifestyle Equities CV and Lifestyle Licensing BV e-commerce symbol amazon e-infringement

Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case
By April 15, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter 2013’s Nothing Was The Same, and 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. Her Loss 21 Savage Views Adin Ross Kick Livestream

Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter
By April 15, 2025
Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns

Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns
By April 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...