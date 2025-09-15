Drake Breaks Silence on “Iceman” Leak After Heated Call with Adin Ross

Connect with us

Drake is making headlines again, this time not for a chart-topping single but for leaked music from his highly anticipated Iceman project. A snippet of an unreleased track began circulating online this week, sparking speculation that the rapper was taking shots at NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and even LeBron James.

The leak quickly spread across social media after two streamers, reportedly known as Bagwork, played the track during a Pump.fun stream. Fans immediately dissected the lyrics, convinced that Drake was weaving in subliminal disses aimed at his longtime basketball friends-turned-rivals.

Heated Exchange with Adin Ross

In response, Drake joined a livestream with popular creator Adin Ross, visibly frustrated by the situation. During their exchange, Ross pressed Drake about whether he knew who was behind the leak. “F*** no, I just asked you who they are. What the f***,” Drake shot back, denying any connection to the streamers.

Adin Ross distanced himself from the leak, insisting he wasn’t involved, and even cheekily asked if he could listen to the full track. Drake, sounding both confused and irritated, replied: “I don’t even know what the f*** you guys are talking about.”

Is the Leak Real—or Part of the Rollout?

While Drake’s frustration seemed genuine, many fans are wondering whether the controversy could be a calculated move. The Toronto rapper has long been known for his meticulous marketing, often weaving cryptic hints, fashion choices, and social media teasers into his album rollouts.

Some speculate the leak could be part of a larger strategy to build anticipation for Iceman, which has already become one of the most buzzed-about projects of 2025.

Rumors of a Morgan Wallen Collaboration

Adding more fuel to the fire, Drake recently wore a jacket in Berlin emblazoned with country star Morgan Wallen’s face. The move set off rumors that Morgan Wallen might appear on Iceman.

Drake further teased fans by sharing a 2016 clip of Wallen naming him in his dream concert lineup. “My brother living his words of manifestation fr,” Drake captioned the post.

The two have worked together before—Wallen appeared in Drake’s 2023 video for “You Broke My Heart”—but a full collaboration would mark their biggest crossover yet.

Fans on Edge Ahead of  Iceman

Whether the leak was an accident or a master plan, the attention around Iceman is undeniable. Between the NBA diss rumors, Drake’s heated livestream appearance, and speculation about high-profile features, fans are watching closely to see what comes next.

For now, one thing is clear: Drake is keeping Iceman under tight wraps—and the mystery is only amplifying the hype.

