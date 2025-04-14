Bernie Sanders Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance to Introduce Clairo, Calls for Justice and Youth Action

In a moment that blurred the lines between politics and pop culture, Senator Bernie Sanders made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Saturday night, stepping onto the stage to introduce indie-pop artist Clairo — and deliver a passionate political message to the festival’s young, vibrant crowd. The 82-year-old Vermont senator didn’t come just for the music. Earlier in the day, Sanders headlined a free Los Angeles event dubbed “Bernie-chella” alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, featuring musical performances by Neil Young, Joan Baez, and Maggie Rogers. But before the sunset on his California trip, Bernie Sanders took his message straight to the heart of Gen Z at one of the world’s most influential music festivals. Bernie Sanders was introduced by Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the youngest member of Congress and an outspoken advocate for youth activism. “We’re living in some crazy times,” Frost said before bringing Sanders to the stage, calling him “one of the best members” of Congress.

Taking the mic at Coachella, Bernie Sanders launched into a passionate plea for political engagement. “This country faces some very difficult challenges,” he told the crowd. “The future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation.”

He didn’t shy away from naming names, criticizing Donald Trump’s climate denialism and warning about the threats posed by billionaires like Elon Musk and corporate interests. “We need you to stand up and fight for justice — economic justice, racial justice, and social justice,” he urged.

Bernie Sanders also called out the fossil fuel industry, calling for collective action to combat climate change. “You and I are going to have to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and tell them to stop destroying this planet,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

Then, turning the spotlight to Clairo, he praised the artist for her music and activism. “Clairo has used her prominence to fight for women’s rights, and to try to end the terrible, brutal war in Gaza,” Sanders said. “I want to thank Clairo not only for being in a great band, but for the great work she is doing.”

Clairo has long supported Sanders, publicly backing him in the 2020 Democratic primaries and frequently using her platform to speak out on social and political issues. She made headlines on the day of Trump’s inauguration by tweeting, “Witchcraft on Trump ASAP,” and has voiced strong support for reproductive rights.

Now amplified by Sanders’ impassioned speech, her Coachella set became more than just a performance — it was a moment of political and cultural convergence.

Meanwhile, Coachella itself leaned into activism this year. A panel hosted by Global Inheritance featured lawmakers like Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who spoke about grassroots organizing and the impact of youth movements on issues like gun violence.

As the desert crowd cheered, Sanders’ message was clear: this generation holds the power to shape the future — if they choose to fight for it.