Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set

A solo set with big energy – Post Malone brought a powerful close to Coachella 2025 on Sunday night with a headlining performance that felt both intimate and electric. Dressed in waist-high jeans and a tucked-in tee, Malone took the stage alone — no surprise guests or flashy gimmicks, just a microphone, guitar, and his signature red Solo cup.

Throughout the hour-plus set, he thanked fans repeatedly, calling them “ladies and gentlemen” in nearly every breath. It was less of a polished performance and more of a shared, emotional experience that leaves you smiling and sore from singing along.

A Journey Through Hits, Reimagined

Post Malone treated fans to a generous helping of his discography, moving from early hip-hop favourites like “Go Flex” and “Better Now” to more recent country-tinged tracks. Songs like “Rockstar” and “Psycho” were reworked with a twang, blending genres in a way only Post Malone can — and making it feel natural.

He also delivered fan favourites like “Goodbyes,” “Losers,” and his viral country-pop duet “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, though he performed it solo. The vibe? Loose, raw, and filled with affection for the fans who’ve stuck with him through every musical evolution.

Post Malone the Performer: Funny, Grateful, and Real

In true Posty fashion, the show was peppered with off-the-cuff remarks. At one point, he joked, “I wrote this next song about my favourite shape — the trapezoid,” before diving into the beloved “Circles.” He apologized for being “pitchy” a couple of times (he wasn’t) and repeatedly expressed how “bitchin’” it was to be headlining Coachella.

As he raised his cup to the crowd, he reflected on his journey. “I’ve been to this festival a couple times in my life, and ladies and gentlemen, I’m 30 years old, on July 4 I’ll be 30 years old.” It wasn’t just a flex — it was a full-circle moment filled with gratitude and humility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

A Message of Love to Close the Night

Post Malone closed the night with “Sunflower,” winding through the crowd, sharing high-fives and smiles. Before his exit, he left fans with a simple but powerful message:

“Keep spreading love, keep giving love, keep receiving love. No matter what you’re going through right now… you’re loved more than you know it.”

That final note summed up the whole set — this wasn’t just a performance; it was a thank-you letter, a celebration, and a warm hug from one of music’s most sincere stars.

Posty’s Coachella: A Genre-Bending Love Fest

More than a decade into his career, Post Malone has become the kind of artist who doesn’t just play music — he invites fans to live in it with him. His Coachella set was proof that whether he’s rapping, crooning country, or cracking jokes about shapes, one thing’s clear: Posty is still having the time of his life — and we’re lucky to be along for the ride.