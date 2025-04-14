Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set

Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set Posty

Artist in Focus

Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set

Sound Plunge
Published on

A solo set with big energy – Post Malone brought a powerful close to Coachella 2025 on Sunday night with a headlining performance that felt both intimate and electric. Dressed in waist-high jeans and a tucked-in tee, Malone took the stage alone — no surprise guests or flashy gimmicks, just a microphone, guitar, and his signature red Solo cup.

Throughout the hour-plus set, he thanked fans repeatedly, calling them “ladies and gentlemen” in nearly every breath. It was less of a polished performance and more of a shared, emotional experience that leaves you smiling and sore from singing along.

A Journey Through Hits, Reimagined

Post Malone treated fans to a generous helping of his discography, moving from early hip-hop favourites like “Go Flex” and “Better Now” to more recent country-tinged tracks. Songs like “Rockstar” and “Psycho” were reworked with a twang, blending genres in a way only Post Malone can — and making it feel natural.

He also delivered fan favourites like “Goodbyes,” “Losers,” and his viral country-pop duet “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, though he performed it solo. The vibe? Loose, raw, and filled with affection for the fans who’ve stuck with him through every musical evolution.

Post Malone the Performer: Funny, Grateful, and Real

In true Posty fashion, the show was peppered with off-the-cuff remarks. At one point, he joked, “I wrote this next song about my favourite shape — the trapezoid,” before diving into the beloved “Circles.” He apologized for being “pitchy” a couple of times (he wasn’t) and repeatedly expressed how “bitchin’” it was to be headlining Coachella.

As he raised his cup to the crowd, he reflected on his journey. “I’ve been to this festival a couple times in my life, and ladies and gentlemen, I’m 30 years old, on July 4 I’ll be 30 years old.” It wasn’t just a flex — it was a full-circle moment filled with gratitude and humility.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @postmalone

A Message of Love to Close the Night

Post Malone closed the night with “Sunflower,” winding through the crowd, sharing high-fives and smiles. Before his exit, he left fans with a simple but powerful message:

“Keep spreading love, keep giving love, keep receiving love. No matter what you’re going through right now… you’re loved more than you know it.”

That final note summed up the whole set — this wasn’t just a performance; it was a thank-you letter, a celebration, and a warm hug from one of music’s most sincere stars.

Posty’s Coachella: A Genre-Bending Love Fest

More than a decade into his career, Post Malone has become the kind of artist who doesn’t just play music — he invites fans to live in it with him. His Coachella set was proof that whether he’s rapping, crooning country, or cracking jokes about shapes, one thing’s clear: Posty is still having the time of his life — and we’re lucky to be along for the ride.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World
By April 14, 2025
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set Posty

Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set
By April 14, 2025
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World
By April 14, 2025
Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO UFC president Dana White, and musician Kid Rock MAGA Ronald Regan “liberal sphincters tightened”

Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner
By April 12, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross $$$4U PartyNextDoor Nokia

Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation The Beatles John Lenon Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation
By April 12, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...