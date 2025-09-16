Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber & Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially unveiled its 2026 lineup, and this year’s headliners promise to make history. Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, global superstar Justin Bieber, and reggaeton queen Karol G will take center stage at the iconic Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026.

For Karol G, the moment is especially groundbreaking—she will become the first Latina to ever headline Coachella, marking a milestone for Latin representation at the world-famous festival.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Manifested Moment

Sabrina Carpenter’s rise to pop stardom has been meteoric, and her Coachella 2026 slot feels almost destined. During her 2024 performance, she cheekily sang in her “Nonsense” outro: “Coachella, see you back here when I headline.” Two years later, that playful promise has become reality, cementing her as one of pop’s brightest young stars.

Justin Bieber Finally Gets the Main Stage

Justin Bieber’s Coachella journey has been long in the making. Despite surprise appearances over the years—including an unforgettable cameo with Ariana Grande in 2019—he has never officially headlined the festival. Following the release of his latest album Swag in July, fans speculated it was only a matter of time before Bieber got his long-awaited spotlight. Coachella 2026 finally delivers.

Karol G Breaks Barriers

Karol G’s headlining slot is more than just a performance—it’s a cultural milestone. Known for her global hits and explosive live shows, the Colombian star has become a powerhouse in reggaeton and Latin pop. Her Coachella set will not only be a celebration of her music but also a statement about the growing influence of Latin artists on the global stage.

Beyond the Headliners: Radiohead, Anyma & More

Alongside the three main headliners, EDM artist Anyma will present AEden in a special “headlining” slot, while Radiohead will debut a new immersive Kid A Mnesia experience inside the festival’s “Bunker.”

The 2026 lineup also includes The XX, Disclosure, Ethel Cain, The Strokes, FKA Twigs, Labrinth, Young Thug, Foster the People, Iggy Pop, and the experimental project Nine Inch Noize—a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and DJ Boys Noize.

Tickets for Coachella 2026 start at $549 for GA Weekend 2 and $649 for GA Weekend 1. Hotel packages and camping options, including group camping and the upgraded Ready-Set and La Campana tent setups, are now available through Valley Music Travel.

YouTube will return as the exclusive livestream partner, ensuring fans worldwide can tune in to the festival’s biggest moments.