Shane Gillis Shocks ESPYs 2025 with Controversial Monologue Featuring Caitlin Clark, Trump, and Epstein Jokes

Comedian Shane Gillis kicked off the 2025 ESPY Awards with a fiery monologue that lit up the Dolby Theatre — and social media — in equal measure. His brand of raw, boundary-pushing comedy drew both standing ovations and stunned silence, as jokes targeting everyone from Donald Trump to WNBA star Caitlin Clark stirred up a storm of reactions across the internet.

The Netflix Tires star wasted no time diving into taboo territory. After honoring the late Norm Macdonald, Shane Gillis dropped punchlines about Jeffrey Epstein, Mike Pence, and even joked about Trump staging a UFC fight on the White House lawn. While some found his unapologetic delivery refreshing, others called it tasteless, particularly during segments that veered into politics and gender.







But it was his Caitlin Clark joke that ignited the fiercest backlash. “When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA,” he said, “she’s going to work at a Waffle House so she can keep doing what she loves most-fist-fighting Black women.” The room responded with a mix of awkward laughter and shocked silence. Given Clark’s recent groin injury, which kept her out of the ESPYs and possibly the All-Star Weekend, the timing felt especially poor to many viewers.

Online, the reaction was immediate and divided. Hashtags like #CancelGillis, #ESPYs2025, and #CaitlinClark began trending as fans and critics debated whether edgy humor still belongs on the ESPYs stage, especially during a year when athletes and advocacy often take center stage.

The ESPYs, traditionally known for honoring athletic excellence and social impact, has a complicated history with comedy. Hosts like Norm Macdonald, John Cena, and Peyton Manning have previously walked the line between edgy and respectful. Still, Shane Gillis, already a polarising figure after his 2019 SNL controversy, may have shifted that line entirely.

Adding fuel to the fire were additional jabs at Adam Silver, Juan Soto, and Shedeur Sanders, which Shane Gillis peppered in between jokes about UFC and NBA locker rooms. Attendees, including WNBA legend Diana Taurasi — whose name Shane Gillis mispronounced — were seen reacting uncomfortably.

Amidst the outrage, one thing is clear: Shane Gillis’ ESPY monologue controversy has reignited the debate over what comedy should look like in 2025, particularly when race, gender, and politics intersect with pop culture and sports.

As the fallout continues, ESPN has yet to release an official statement. But if the goal was to get people talking about the ESPYs, Gillis definitely delivered — for better or worse.