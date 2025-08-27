Emil Wakim Exits Saturday Night Live After One Season: “A Gut Punch” for Fans

The revolving door at Saturday Night Live continues to spin as comedian Emil Wakim announced he will not be returning for Season 51 of the long-running NBC sketch series.

Emil Wakim, who joined as a featured player during SNL’s milestone 50th season in 2024, revealed his departure in a candid Instagram post on August 27. The comedian admitted the news came as a surprise: “I won’t be returning to SNL next year. It was a gut-punch of a call to get, but I’m so grateful for my time there,” Emil Wakim wrote.

In his signature irreverent tone, Wakim described receiving the call while at Six Flags celebrating a friend’s birthday, reflecting on life while walking through Bugs Bunny Park.







Memorable Moments on SNL

Though his tenure lasted just one season, Emil Wakim left his mark on SNL with memorable sketches. One highlight was his April Weekend Update appearance, where he joked about grappling with American privilege: “I’m an American. In my bones I am, and I know we’re bad because my life is so good, there’s just no way it’s cruelty-free.”

He also gained attention for portraying a man mistaken for Luigi Mangione, the real-life suspect charged in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, during a December cold open.

A Season of Departures

Emil Wakim’s exit follows fellow cast member Devon Walker’s departure, announced just days earlier. Walker, who joined SNL in 2022, reflected on his three years with the show, calling the experience “sometimes really cool” and “sometimes toxic as hell.”

The departures don’t stop there. Writers Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker also confirmed they are leaving, signaling a significant behind-the-scenes shift as the show prepares for its next chapter.

Lorne Michaels Promises a Reinvention

Creator Lorne Michaels recently hinted that Season 51 would bring a shake-up after deliberately keeping the cast steady for Season 50’s anniversary year. Speaking to Puck, Lorne Michaels admitted, “Yeah, for sure,” when asked if he felt pressure to reinvent the show.

While James Austin Johnson — known for his spot-on Donald Trump impression — has been confirmed to return, the rest of the lineup remains uncertain.

SNL is set to return on October 4, 2025, with fans eagerly waiting to see who will join and how the show will evolve.